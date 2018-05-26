Body found in Delaware River

New Jersey State Police are investigating the circumstances involving an unidentified body pulled from the Delaware River near Beverly Township, Camden County, on Saturday.
A passing boat spotted the floating body and notified police around noon. Divers from the Marine Services Bureau made the recovery.
Police are withholding the name of the victim pending an autopsy, but believe the person is linked to a boating accident earlier this month.
A boat overturned May 21 around 5:30 p.m., sending three people into the river in the vicinity of Hawk Island in Delanco Township. Two people were rescued by a nearby vessel, but a third person drowned, according to New Jersey State Trooper Alejandro Goez.
The investigation into that boating accident continues, he said.