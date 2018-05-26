Body found in Delaware River

Construction in Philadelphia schools may lead to hazardous levels of lead, carbon monoxide, silica for students, teachers

Construction in Philadelphia schools may lead to hazardous levels of lead, carbon monoxide, silica for students, teachers May 17

Dylan Purcell is a reporter on the investigative team, specializing in data analysis. Since joining the Inquirer in 1998, Dylan has worked on numerous investigative projects, including coverage of courts, crime and education. He is a Temple University graduate and avid local sports fan.

New Jersey State Police are investigating the circumstances involving an unidentified body pulled from the Delaware River near Beverly Township, Camden County, on Saturday.

A passing boat spotted the floating body and notified police around noon. Divers from the Marine Services Bureau made the recovery.

Police are withholding the name of the victim pending an autopsy, but believe the person is linked to a boating accident earlier this month.

A boat overturned May 21 around 5:30 p.m., sending three people into the river in the vicinity of Hawk Island in Delanco Township. Two people were rescued by a nearby vessel, but a third person drowned, according to New Jersey State Trooper Alejandro Goez.

The investigation into that boating accident continues, he said.