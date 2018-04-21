Bloody footprints, child's cry lead to homicide discovery

Villanova coach Jay Wright meets with Pope Francis, presents him with an autographed basketball

Bloody footprints were the first sign something was wrong.

Police from the City of Chester saw them just after 10:30 p.m. Friday, when they arrived at the apartment building on the 600 block of West Ninth Street, responding to the report of a “domestic situation” with a possible stabbing, police said.

As officers climbed to the second floor, they saw bloody footprints on the steps along with blood on the walls, according to a statement issued Saturday morning by Chief James Chubb.

As officers got closer to the second-floor apartment where they were headed, they “could hear a child screaming and crying,” according to Chubb’s statement.

Once inside the apartment, “they observed copious amounts of blood” and a child sitting on a bed crying, and a woman, apparently stabbed, dead in the kitchen, the statement said.

Police said the apartment “appeared to be in disarray due to a possible struggle.”

The woman’s name has not been released, nor have any details about the child.

Detectives have spoken to “a person of interest,” and charges will be forthcoming, according to Chubb’s statement.

Anyone with information regarding the case is urged to contact Chester Detective Jamison Rogers at 610-447-2263 or jrogers289@chesterpolice.org, or Delaware County Detective Timothy Deery at 610-891-8030.