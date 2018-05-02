Yale rescinds honorary degree it awarded Bill Cosby

Comedian and actor Bill Cosby leaves Montgomery County Courthouse with guilty of three charges Thursday April 26, 2018.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) – Yale is rescinding the honorary degree it awarded Bill Cosby, joining numerous other schools, including Temple University, in revoking honors following the comedian’s sexual assault conviction.

Yale announced Tuesday that the university’s board of trustees had voted to rescind the honorary degree it awarded Cosby in 2003. The school says it’s committed to both “the elimination of sexual misconduct and the adherence to due process.”

Jurors in Montgomery County convicted Cosby on Thursday of drugging and molesting Andrea Constand, the former director of operations of Temple’s women’s basketball program, at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.

The decision in the retrial came after 14 hours of deliberations from the jury and became the first celebrity conviction of the #MeToo era.

Temple rescinded the famed alumnus’ honorary degree, which was awarded in 1991, on Friday, just a day after the conviction. At the time, Yale, which has a history of not revoking honorary degrees, said it would review its decision.

“The conduct of which Mr. Cosby was convicted today is profoundly disturbing and deeply contrary to the mission of Yale and our expectations for behavior,” the school said.

Cosby, who is expected to be sentenced within the next three months, could face up to 10 years in prison for each of the three counts he was found guilty.

The first trial ended in a mistrial last June.