Bill Cosby guilty verdict shows 'money can't buy you freedom:' Latest reaction

Media gather on the steps on the Montgomery County Courthouse after the jury came to a verdict on the sexual assault case of actor and comedian Bill Cosby on Thursday.
by , Staff Writer @borenmc | mboren@phillynews.com
Michael Boren

Staff Writer

I write about social justice and explore how race, gender, sexuality, and class shape our lives in uneven ways. 

The guilty verdict in Bill Cosby’s retrial has drawn an outpouring of reaction from the courthouse, across the region and on social media.

In Philadelphia, some residents said they support the verdict, while others questioned it. Here are some of their reactions:

‘It’s nice that money can’t buy you freedom’

Jamie Lange, 52, who is from South Jersey but was at Independence Mall Thursday, said she had “all kinds of feels” about the Cosby verdict.

“I was hoping it would come out this way,” she said. “I wanted him exposed. I was sick of the victim shaming. It was insane. It’s nice that money can’t buy you freedom.”

‘The abuse has been there and it needs to stop’

Duncan MacDonald, 55, of Manayunk, said Cosby should have been found guilty the first time around.

“I don’t care who he is. I don’t care if he’s Bill Cosby or Harvey Weinstein,” MacDonald said. “The abuse has been there and it needs to stop.”

‘I think the lady was lying … to get money’

David Smith, 65, of Nicetown, was upset by the verdict.

“I grew up with Bill Cosby, jello pudding and all that. I grew up watching him. I don’t think it’s right,” Smith said. “I think the lady was lying on him to get money.”

‘I just don’t think it was investigated well enough’

Tiffanee Stokes, 37, of North Philadelphia, called the verdict crazy.

“I just feel like it had more to do with the political climate of the country and the racial aspect than whether or not he was guilty,” Stokes said. “I’m not saying [Andrea Constand] is lying. I just don’t think it was investigated well enough.”

A victory for the #MeToo movement

On social media, some have called the verdict a turning point for the #MeToo movement.

A call to bring the president to justice

Some have said other powerful figures accused of sexual assault — such as President Trump — should also be brought to justice.

Outside the courthouse, Cosby’s accusers speak

Inside the courtroom, the verdict draws sobs and sighs of relief

Cosby’s chief accuser, Andrea Constand, displayed little emotion.

So did Cosby.

