Bill Cosby guilty verdict shows 'money can't buy you freedom:' Latest reaction

Media gather on the steps on the Montgomery County Courthouse after the jury came to a verdict on the sexual assault case of actor and comedian Bill Cosby on Thursday.

The guilty verdict in Bill Cosby’s retrial has drawn an outpouring of reaction from the courthouse, across the region and on social media.

In Philadelphia, some residents said they support the verdict, while others questioned it. Here are some of their reactions:

‘It’s nice that money can’t buy you freedom’

Jamie Lange, 52, who is from South Jersey but was at Independence Mall Thursday, said she had “all kinds of feels” about the Cosby verdict.

“I was hoping it would come out this way,” she said. “I wanted him exposed. I was sick of the victim shaming. It was insane. It’s nice that money can’t buy you freedom.”

‘The abuse has been there and it needs to stop’

Duncan MacDonald, 55, of Manayunk, said Cosby should have been found guilty the first time around.

“I don’t care who he is. I don’t care if he’s Bill Cosby or Harvey Weinstein,” MacDonald said. “The abuse has been there and it needs to stop.”

‘I think the lady was lying … to get money’

David Smith, 65, of Nicetown, was upset by the verdict.

“I grew up with Bill Cosby, jello pudding and all that. I grew up watching him. I don’t think it’s right,” Smith said. “I think the lady was lying on him to get money.”

‘I just don’t think it was investigated well enough’

Tiffanee Stokes, 37, of North Philadelphia, called the verdict crazy.

“I just feel like it had more to do with the political climate of the country and the racial aspect than whether or not he was guilty,” Stokes said. “I’m not saying [Andrea Constand] is lying. I just don’t think it was investigated well enough.”

A victory for the #MeToo movement

On social media, some have called the verdict a turning point for the #MeToo movement.

The Bill Cosby trial is a turning point for the #MeToo Movement-in a "he said, she said situation" SHE WON. — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) April 26, 2018

A call to bring the president to justice

Some have said other powerful figures accused of sexual assault — such as President Trump — should also be brought to justice.

Would LOVE the same beautiful Justice that just convicted Bill Cosby today to make its way over to Harvey Weinstein, trump, Steve Wynn, Bill O’Reilly, Kevin Spacey and more. ALL sexual predators should be charged and locked away, not just those who are black and brown. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) April 26, 2018

Now that #Cosby has been convicted can we have the same energy for 45…who actually bragged about sexually assaulting women — Malik Spann (@BLITZMagPrez) April 26, 2018

Outside the courthouse, Cosby’s accusers speak

Lili Bernard, one of Cosby's accusers, fought tears on the steps on the courthouse. "I feel like my faith in humanity has been restored." — Michaelle Bond (@MichaelleBond) April 26, 2018

Cosby accuser Victoria Valentino: “the justice system is working.” She teared up on steps of courthouse, overwhelmed with emotion. — Laura McCrystal (@LMcCrystal) April 26, 2018

Inside the courtroom, the verdict draws sobs and sighs of relief

Cosby accusers who sobbed loudly were removed from the courtroom after O'Neill yelled "order in the court!" — Laura McCrystal (@LMcCrystal) April 26, 2018

Cosby accuser Lili Bernard had to be escorted out of court after it is announced that Cosby is guilty on all counts, since she was so overcome with emotion. Cosby has stayed nearly expressionless. — Bobby Allyn (@BobbyAllyn) April 26, 2018

Cosby’s chief accuser, Andrea Constand, displayed little emotion.

Andrea Constand is staring straight ahead, showing little emotion. — Laura McCrystal (@LMcCrystal) April 26, 2018

So did Cosby.

Cosby, offers little visible reaction. Some of his accusers in court let out audible sighs of relief — Jeremy Roebuck (@jeremyrroebuck) April 26, 2018

Cosby looking down at the defense table, appearing sullen. But showing now visible emotion — Jeremy Roebuck (@jeremyrroebuck) April 26, 2018

