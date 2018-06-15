Truck loaded with avocados overturns at foot of Ben Franklin Bridge

Joseph A. Gambardello is online breaking news editor. A former wire service foreign correspondent and New York City newspaper journalist, he joined the Inquirer in 1995 and has worked on the city, South Jersey, features, and online desks.

A truck carrying boxes of avocados made guacamole of the morning rush hour when it overturned Friday at the foot of the Ben Franklin Bridge in Center City.

Holy guacamole.

A tractor-trailer loaded with avocados overturned at the foot of the Ben Franklin Bridge in Center City Friday, snarling the morning rush for thousands of motorists headed into the city.

No serious injuries were reported in the crash, which occurred about 5:30 a.m. and blocked the two left lanes at the foot of the bridge for hours.

Around 9:30 a.m., crews, using heavy-duty air bags. righted the trailer. All lanes reopened around noon, according to the Delaware River Port Authority, which operates the bridge.