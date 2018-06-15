Truck loaded with avocados overturns at foot of Ben Franklin Bridge

Holy guacamole.
A tractor-trailer loaded with avocados overturned at the foot of the Ben Franklin Bridge in Center City Friday, snarling the morning rush for thousands of motorists headed into the city.
No serious injuries were reported in the crash, which occurred about 5:30 a.m. and blocked the two left lanes at the foot of the bridge for hours.
Around 9:30 a.m., crews, using heavy-duty air bags. righted the trailer. All lanes reopened around noon, according to the Delaware River Port Authority, which operates the bridge.
Trying to upright an 80-thousand pound avocado-carrying tractor trailer is no easy feat on a Friday!!Backups on the Benny into Philly…we’re LIVE on @FOX29philly to help get you through it pic.twitter.com/2dl85Z8rGh
