Ex-Temple frat president facing new round of rape charges

To foster creativity, these parents created a game that's Pictionary meets Apples to Apples

To foster creativity, these parents created a game that's Pictionary meets Apples to Apples Aug 6

Abortion 'abolitionists' drop these cards in ATMS, gas pumps, and diapers at the KOP Wegmans

Abortion 'abolitionists' drop these cards in ATMS, gas pumps, and diapers at the KOP Wegmans Aug 7

Anna Orso is a member of the Modern Life team covering culture, trends, and the way we live. She's a Fishtown resident, a Penn State grad, and a native of York, Pa.

Ari Goldstein, left, former president of Temple University’s Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity, leaves the Criminal Justice Center after a preliminary hearing July 19, 2018.

The former president of a suspended Temple University fraternity, already facing sexual assault charges, was charged Wednesday with rape and related offenses in connection with a separate alleged assault in November.

Ari Goldstein, 21, of Wrightstown, Bucks County, posted 10 percent of $1.5 million bail Wednesday following the new round of charges, which also include unlawful restraint, false imprisonment, and sexual assault, court documents show. The alleged incident occurred Nov. 29, 2017, according to a spokesperson with the District Attorney’s Office.

Goldstein’s defense attorney, Perry de Marco Sr., said Wednesday that his client “vehemently denies that he did anything that was criminal.”

Goldstein, the ex-president of Temple’s chapter of Alpha Epsilon Pi, was initially arrested May 15 in connection with an alleged February incident at the fraternity’s North Broad Street house. The accuser, a Temple student, testified last month that she “kept saying no” while Goldstein allegedly pinned her to his couch, dug his knee into her thigh, and pushed her to perform oral sex on him against her will.

Municipal Court Judge Lydia Y. Kirkland held Goldstein for trial on charges of attempted rape, indecent assault, and simple assault. A count of attempted involuntary deviate sexual intercourse was dismissed for lack of evidence. Goldstein is scheduled to appear at a preliminary hearing related to the new round of charges Aug. 23.