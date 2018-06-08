Anthony Bourdain dead: Chefs in 'complete shock,' Trump calls him 'quite a character'

Rob Tornoe is a Philly.com editor and covers sports media. He also draws sports cartoons.

Celebrity chef and CNN host Anthony Bourdain has died, according to the network. He was 61.

According to CNN, the cause of death was suicide. CNN Reliable Sources host Brian Stelter reported that Bourdain, who was in France filming an upcoming episode of Parts Unknown, was found dead in his hotel room by famed chef Eric Ripert, one of Bourdain’s closest friends.

“It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain,” CNN said in a statement Friday morning. “His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.”

Bourdain leaves behind his 11-year-old daughter, Ariane, and his ex-wife Ottavia Busia.

After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America in 1978, Bourdain worked as a line cook before becoming the executive chef in the 1990s at Brasserie Les Halles, a French restaurant in New York City that has since closed.

While working as the restaurant, Bourdain sent an article to the New Yorker exposing trade secrets and the dark underbelly of the restaurant world. That piece, titled “Don’t Eat Before Reading This,” became the basis of his best-selling book, Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly.

Food Network host Michael Symon wrote that he was shocked and at “a lost of words” over Bourdain’s sudden death.

RIP Tony Bourdain …Wtf …in complete shock … loss for words — michael symon (@chefsymon) June 8, 2018

Famed Philadelphia chef and restaurateur Marc Vetri was also left speechless by the news.

“I want to extend to his family my heartfelt condolences. That was very shocking,” President Trump told reporters as he left the White House on his way to the G-7 Summit. “When I woke up this morning, Anthony Bourdain is dead. I enjoyed his show. He was quite a character.”

Here is more reaction about Bourdain’s passing from the culinary world:

A piece of my heart is truly broken this morning. And the irony, the sad cruel irony is that the last year he’d never been happier. The rest of my heart aches for the 3 amazing women he left behind.

Tony was a symphony. I wish everyone could have seen all of him. A true friend. — Andrew Zimmern (@andrewzimmern) June 8, 2018

Gutted to hear we’ve lost @Bourdain. If you are ever feeling alone, please call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1 (800) 273-8255. — Buddy Valastro (@CakeBossBuddy) June 8, 2018

Bourdain certainly wasn’t a stranger to Philadelphia. During a 2012 episode of his Travel Channel show The Layover, Bourdain made stops at DiBruno Bros., Paesano’s in the Italian Market and Marc Vetri’s Amis on 13th Street, followed up with a shot of the dirty hot dog water at the Pen & Pencil, a club for journalists and service industry pros.

“I’ll give the nod to Bourdain for taking the shot because if I had taken the hot dog water 15 drinks would have been coming right up,” said Brendan Bowne, a Bucks County resident who downed an Irish Bus Bomb with the host on camera.

We intend to be the first food/travel show to do a cheesesteak-free Philly show. #lettheotherguydoit and no steps — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) July 25, 2012

During the fifth season of Parts Unknown, in an episode focused on New Jersey, Bourdain discovered the “Donkey steak” at Donkey’s Place in Camden, which he called “fantastic” and “sublime” and said might be better than any cheesesteak he’s ever eaten in Philadelphia.

Bourdain’s death comes just days after fashion designer Kate Spade died of an apparent suicide in her Manhattan apartment on Tuesday. Bourdain was open about his past struggles with drug addiction, telling Reddit users in a 2013 “Ask Me Anything” that during his 20s, he was “selfish, larcenous, druggy, loud, stupid, insensitive and someone you would not want to have known.”

“Most people who kick heroin and cocaine have to give up on everything,” Bourdain added. “Maybe cause my experiences were so awful in the end, I’ve never been tempted to relapse.”

How to get help: Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for a list of additional resources.