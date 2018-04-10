The Wax Wars rage on: Penn Law donor blasts school over 'unacceptable' treatment of controversial professor

Six women recall when they found out they were getting paid less than their male coworkers

Apr 10

Penn Law’s graduation in the Kimmel Center in 2015. The school has been at the center of controversy due to a professor’s remarks.

Three weeks after Penn Law announced it would bar controversial professor Amy Wax from teaching a required first-year law course, a major donor to the school has stepped down from two of his Penn board positions in protest of what he called the school’s “unacceptable” treatment of Wax.

“Preventing Wax from teaching first-year students doesn’t right academic or social wrongs,” wrote Penn Law alum Paul S. Levy in a letter to President Amy Gutmann dated April 6. “Rather, you are suppressing what is crucial to the liberal educational project: open, robust and critical debate over differing views of important social issues.”

The decision to bar Wax from some of her teaching duties was the result of a coordinated campaign run by the Black Law Students Association (BLSA) at Penn, as well as numerous alumni, professors, and other student groups. It was BLSA that surfaced the video in which Wax said she didn’t think she’d ever seen a black student graduate in the top quarter of the class at Penn Law and “rarely, rarely in the top half,” a video that acted as the catalyst for Wax’s removal. Yet she has provoked outrage from the Penn Law community in the past, including from a Philadelphia Inquirer op-ed she coauthored decrying “the breakdown of the country’s bourgeois culture.”

This move, from Levy, the managing partner of a New York City private equity firm and former CEO of Yves Saint Laurent who has a Penn Law scholarship in his and his wife’s name, is the latest in a messy, public battle over issues that have consumed the country’s public consciousness: free speech, race, power.

Levy framed the situation as the school folding to the progressive discourse of the day and the students as fragile “snowflakes,” using a phrase popularized by the right.

“Penn Law has entered the world of microaggressions and ‘snowflakes’ and that is not a world I choose to be part of,” he wrote, adding that given Wax’s “teaching stature and litigation experience,” it was not enough reason to bar her from teaching the required civil procedure course “just because some students might be uncomfortable in her class.”

Gutmann has so far remained silent on the issue. Wax did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

