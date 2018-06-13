New York Times investigating Ali Watkins' involvement with official charged with lying to FBI in leak probe

In this June 8, 2017 photo, James Wolfe, center, former director of security with the Senate Intelligence Committee, escorts former FBI director James Comey to a secure room to continue his testimony on the 2016 election and his firing by President Donald Trump. Federal prosecutors are accusing Wolfe with lying to the FBI about contact he had with reporters who covered the committee.

The New York Times says it is reviewing the work history of national security reporter Ali Watkins, a Temple University graduate caught up in an FBI leak investigation.

Last week, the Times disclosed that federal officials had seized Watkins’ phone and email records in an investigation of James A. Wolfe, the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence’s former director of security.

Wolfe, 57, has been charged with making false statements to the FBI.

Watkins and Wolfe had been involved romantically. The Times reported Tuesday that the newspaper was reviewing Watkins’ involvement in the case, her relationship with Wolfe and what she had disclosed about it to earlier employers.

Both Watkins and Wolfe have denied that he leaked information to her; however she was approached twice within the past year regarding their relationship. The first time she was contacted by the FBI and the other by a man that the Washington Post later reported to be Customs and Border Protection agent Jeffrey Rambo.

After these interactions, Watkins disclosed to her then-employer, Politico, that she had been involved with Wolfe. According to the Times, the news outlet continued to allow her to publish “stories focused on the Senate Intelligence Committee.”

Watkins, who interned at the Daily News in 2013, began working for The Times in December 2017. After receiving the news that her records were seized, Watkins continued her reporting without informing the newspaper that she was being investigated, the Times said.

“Ms. Watkins received a letter in February from the Justice Department informing her that it had obtained her records,” the Times reported. “She consulted with her lawyer about the letter at the time and on his advice did not tell The Times about it until late last week.”

The Times’ inquiry is being led internally by associate managing editor Charlotte Behrendt. Eileen Murphy, a Times spokeswoman, told the paper that Watkins was set to leave on “a previously planned vacation.”