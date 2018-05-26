Special delivery: Philly-bound service dog gives birth to 8 puppies at airport

Philadelphia-bound golden retriever Eleanor Rigby gives birth to eight puppies in the Tampa Bay International Airport.

Philly-bound airline passengers at the Tampa International Airport were treated to a special delivery of some precious cargo Friday after Eleanor Rigby, a 2-year-old golden retriever service dog, successfully birthed eight puppies while waiting to board her flight.

The mom-to-be was waiting with her owner, Diane Van Atter, and the puppies’ father, Golden Nugget, to fly home from Florida when the babies began to arrive, according to tweets from Tampa Fire Rescue.

With assistance from the fire rescue paramedic team and one nurse who had to leave the scene to catch her own flight, Rigby delivered eight pups — seven boys and one girl — over the course of three hours at Gate F-81, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Both Eleanor Rigby and Golden Nugget are service dogs to Van Atter, who suffers from mobility and pain issues, an airport spokesperson told the publication. It was not immediately clear where in the Philadelphia region Van Atter lives. She could not be reached for comment Saturday.

“All these people were wonderful helping out,” Van Atter — who decided to name some of the pups after the paramedics — told FOX 13.

Van Atter’s stepmother, Karen James, told the Times that they knew the golden retriever was pregnant, but believed the excitement of being in the airport around so many new people might have triggered the early birth.

The puppies, their parents and humans missed the flight, and told reporters they planned to get some rest before driving the new pup family to Pennsylvania.

Ruff day for this mama at Gate F80! With the help of ARFF paramedics, service dog Eleanor Rigby just delivered 8 pups -7 males, 1 female. pic.twitter.com/kiijFz0FBq — Tampa Intl Airport (@FlyTPA) May 25, 2018

The proud papa, “Nugget” waits for his last baby 👶 #AirportPuppies pic.twitter.com/3qcG6gcBlj — Tampa Fire Rescue (@TampaFireRescue) May 25, 2018