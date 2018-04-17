Southwest airplane makes emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport after engine explosion

Philly looking into other incidents at same Starbucks where two black men were arrested

A Southwest Airlines plane sits on a runway at Philadelphia International Airport after making an emergency landing on Tuesday.

A Southwest Airlines jet en route from New York to Dallas made an emergency landing in Philadelphia on Tuesday morning after an engine blew in flight, authorities said.

Shrapnel reportedly pierced the body of the aircraft and injured at least one person. There is no word yet on the person’s condition.

Something is wrong with our plane! It appears we are going down! Emergency landing!! Southwest flight from NYC to Dallas!! Posted by Marty Martinez on Tuesday, April 17, 2018

@SouthwestAir I want to thank the crew of SWA 1380 for a great job getting us to the ground safely after losing in engine #angelsinthesky pic.twitter.com/QL0YPUp0Vj — Kristopher Johnson (@EMMS_MrJohnson) April 17, 2018

Before the plane landed, a passenger, Marty Martinez, posted on Facebook: “Something is wrong with our plane! It appears we are going down! Emergency landing!! Southwest flight from NYC to Dallas!!”

Martinez reported that a woman on the plane apparently was injured and that a window blew open.

Based on its registration number, the plane is an 18-year-old Boeing 737. Flightaware, a flight tracking website, said that the plane departed New York’s La Guardia Airport at 10:27 a.m. and landed in Philadelphia at 11:23 a.m. A map shows the plane diverting east of Harrisburg and turning toward Philadelphia.

Philadelphia International Airport issued a statement saying: “Southwest Airlines flight 1380, which departed LaGuardia for Dallas Love Field (DAL) , diverted to PHL because of an operational event. The plane landed safely. No slides were deployed. At this time, passengers are coming down a mobile stairway and are being bused to the terminal.”

The Southwest flight is the second plane to make an emergency landing in the region in the last 24 hours. Early Monday evening, a United Airlines flight from Newark heading to Palm Beach International Airport was forced to land at Dover Air Force base in Dover, Del., after suffering a mechanical issue midflight. No injuries were reported.