Southwest airplane makes emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport after engine explosion

A Southwest Airlines jet en route from New York to Dallas made an emergency landing in Philadelphia on Tuesday morning after an engine blew in flight, authorities said.
Shrapnel reportedly pierced the body of the aircraft and injured at least one person. There is no word yet on the person’s condition.
Something is wrong with our plane! It appears we are going down! Emergency landing!! Southwest flight from NYC to Dallas!!
Posted by Marty Martinez on Tuesday, April 17, 2018
@SouthwestAir I want to thank the crew of SWA 1380 for a great job getting us to the ground safely after losing in engine #angelsinthesky pic.twitter.com/QL0YPUp0Vj
— Kristopher Johnson (@EMMS_MrJohnson) April 17, 2018
Before the plane landed, a passenger, Marty Martinez, posted on Facebook: “Something is wrong with our plane! It appears we are going down! Emergency landing!! Southwest flight from NYC to Dallas!!”
Martinez reported that a woman on the plane apparently was injured and that a window blew open.
Our engine that blew out at 38000 ft. A window blew out, a man saved us all as he jumped to cover the window. Unfortunately we lost a passenger to a heart attack. The pilot, Tammy Jo was so amazing! She landed us safely in Philly. God sent his angels to watch over us. I actually heard someone say, there is a God!! #southwest #flight1380 #godsenthisangels #anotherdayofgrace
A post shared by Amanda Bourman (@abourman) on
Based on its registration number, the plane is an 18-year-old Boeing 737. Flightaware, a flight tracking website, said that the plane departed New York’s La Guardia Airport at 10:27 a.m. and landed in Philadelphia at 11:23 a.m. A map shows the plane diverting east of Harrisburg and turning toward Philadelphia.
Philadelphia International Airport issued a statement saying: “Southwest Airlines flight 1380, which departed LaGuardia for Dallas Love Field (DAL) , diverted to PHL because of an operational event. The plane landed safely. No slides were deployed. At this time, passengers are coming down a mobile stairway and are being bused to the terminal.”
The Southwest flight is the second plane to make an emergency landing in the region in the last 24 hours. Early Monday evening, a United Airlines flight from Newark heading to Palm Beach International Airport was forced to land at Dover Air Force base in Dover, Del., after suffering a mechanical issue midflight. No injuries were reported.