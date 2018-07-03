Philly hosts one of several 'abolish ICE' protests across the country - as it happened

Police clear about 40 protesters blocking doors to Philly ICE; more than a dozen taken away

Establishing a small encampment for what could be a prolonged occupation, protesters have gathered outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Center City to demand an end to the federal agency.

After camping on the sidewalk all night and continuing Tuesday morning to block the door to the Center City office of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, about 40 demonstrators were cleared away by police. The protesters demanded that the agency be abolished and promised to stay indefinitely.

Officers began removing protesters shortly after noon, and more than a dozen were taken from the scene by officers.

More than a dozen demonstrators taken away by police. People chanting, “Quit your job” at officers. @phillydotcom @PhillyInquirer — Jeff Gammage (@JeffGammage) July 3, 2018

Momentary chaos here at 8 and Cherry. Officer knocked down. Police clearing demonstrators. @phillydotcom @PhillyInquirer — Jeff Gammage (@JeffGammage) July 3, 2018

“Sometimes you have to use your bodies to stop injustice from happening,” said Amy Gottsegen, 22, of Kennett Square.

The protest comes amid a growing national call from immigration advocates to eliminate ICE, the federal office charged with finding, arresting and deporting people who are in the country without permission.

Gottsegen and others had spent the night outside, sleeping on the sidewalk in an effort to disrupt ICE operations. On Tuesday, people took refuge under beach umbrellas as the sun grew brighter and the day hotter, with temperatures rising toward the 90s and the Philadelphia area under an excessive-heat warning.

Tents that had been initially set up outside had been removed at the request of Philadelphia police, demonstrators said, but in every other way the area looked like an encampment. People spread out on tarps or took seats in lawn chairs. Bottled water was everywhere, and pizza boxes were being carted away.

In response to questions about whether the protest had disrupted ICE operations, or if the demonstrators might be arrested, an agency spokesperson issued a statement:

“U.S Immigration and Customs Enforcement fully respects the rights of all people to voice their opinion peacefully without interference. ICE and its employees have been given the honor of a special public trust. In keeping with this trust, ICE’s enforcement activities are conducted with integrity and professionalism. ICE deportation officers conduct enforcement actions every day around the country, including Pennsylvania, as part of the agency’s ongoing efforts to uphold public safety and border security.”

Across the front door of the ICE office, protesters had hung a banner: “ICE is rounding up people in a sanctuary city.” Another banner, hung on a garage entrance, said, “Abolish ICE, the police and the Pentagon.”

The protest is organized by groups including Philly Socialists, Socialist Alternative, Party for Socialism and Liberation, and the Democratic Socialists of America. Co-sponsors include Reclaim Philadelphia, Liberation Project, Montgomery County Socialists, Green Party, International Marxist Tendency, and POWER, according to a news release sent to media organizations.

Demonstrators said they would hold the space around 8th and Cherry Streets as long as they could, their numbers spreading west halfway down the block on Cherry.

The protesters said they seek to support undocumented immigrants and their families, calling for not only an end to family separation but to deportation and detention. The groups laid out three specific demands — local, state and national:

Philadelphia authorities must stop sharing arrest and court information with ICE, which now occurs through a database known as PARS.

Closure of the Berks family detention center, which holds parents and children as they await immigration decisions or asylum hearings. Critics have long demanded the end of what they call “a baby jail.”

The abolition of ICE itself.

ICE was created from the Homeland Security Act of 2002, enacted after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. In recent days, the demand to abolish ICE has emerged more forcefully into the tense national conversation around immigration. The hashtag #AbolishICE has taken off on Twitter.

A number of Democratic lawmakers have spoken out, including Kirsten Gillibrand, senator from New York, who tweeted that the agency has “become a deportation force.”

“We need to separate immigration issues from criminal justice. We need to abolish ICE, start over and build something that actually works,” she wrote.

President Trump has attacked that position as soft, and repeatedly backed the agency as crucial to public safety.

“Many Democrats are deeply concerned about the fact that their ‘leadership’ wants to denounce and abandon the great men and women of ICE, thereby declaring war on Law & Order,” he tweeted on Monday. “These people will be voting for Republicans in November and, in many cases, joining the Republican Party!”

Large demonstrations took place in cities around the nation over the weekend — including 3,000 who gathered at Logan Square in Philadelphia — to demand an end to Trump’s harsh immigration policies.

The president issued an executive order to stop the separation of migrant parents and their children at the border — as his administration promised to begin jailing more families together.

On Tuesday morning, sweating through his shirt, Marlon MacAllister, 31, of Philadelphia, was among the people waving signs at passing cars, often eliciting honks of support.

“The people united around a common goal can have an impact,” he said. “We have so many people on our side. … Our spirits are high.”