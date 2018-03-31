Abington High School won't be renamed after billionaire donor Schwarzman

Mayor Kenney refuses to say how much taxpayers spent on Eagles parade | Clout

Apparently, $25 million can’t buy you the naming rights to a public high school.

In a letter released Saturday morning, Abington School District Superintendent Amy Sichel announced that the district had reversed its plan to rename the Montgomery County high school after Stephen Schwarzman, the Wall Street billionaire who made the mega-donation.

The school board’s decision to change Abington Senior High School to Abington Schwarzman High School drew public outrage and made national headlines.

Sichel, in her letter, said most of the community was not opposed to the name change.

“I have spoken to our donor’s representatives regarding the concerns raised by a minority in the community around the change of our school name,” Sichel wrote. “The purpose of this generous gift – the largest ever to a U.S. public high school in history – is to help Abington High School be the best it can be and to undertake a critical renovation that will dramatically improve the student experience as well as student preparedness.

“The donor’s representatives conveyed that nothing should detract from our important mission and agree that the school’s name should remain as is,” she wrote.

Schwarzman is the CEO of Blackstone and a close friend of President Trump. He starred in track at Abington and won the student council presidency.

According to the action item on the school board agenda, “the Grantor (the Stephen A. Schwarzman Foundation) agrees to make a total contribution to the Foundation and District of $25,000,000 in return for, among other things, naming and recognition rights for the Abington Senior High School, to be renamed the Abington Schwarzman High School.”

Under the original agreement, Schwarzman would be able to name other locations within the gym complex as a memorial to his late track coach Jack Armstrong and former track teammates Billy Wilson and Bobby Bryant.

In addition, according to a person familiar with the agreement who asked not to be identified, Schwarzman would be notified if the district sells naming rights to any other benefactors, the Inquirer and Daily News reported this week.

Sichel, a friend of Schwarzman who attended his 70th birthday party last year at his Palm Beach, Fla., estate, did not state in her letter whether those conditions would remain intact.

“On behalf of the Abington community I would like to express my sincere thanks to Mr. Schwarzman for his generosity and vision surrounding the project,” she wrote. “We also thank all those in the community and around the country who have reached out in support of this momentous project, recognizing the huge impact it will have on our students for decades to come. The Abington community remains extremely grateful for the help.”

Staff writer Kathy Boccella contributed to this article.

