A photo column turns twenty

Twenty years ago this week the newspaper kicked off a “City Life” page for community news. Breaking up the grey type on the page of listings of neighborhood news, the City Hall calendar, a traffic report, school information and a list of volunteer opportunities, was a single photo that I shot, while visiting each of Philadelphia’s hundreds of distinct neighborhoods.

Chinatown was the first, published on April 9, 1998. Then every week after, I would go to a new neighborhood and get out of my car. I walked the streets, talking to residents, researching their history, and visually reporting on the things I thought looked interesting in each one I visited.

After two years, the community page was eliminated, but the photo-driven column remained, becoming more of a expression of my “voice” as a visual journalist, and the name was changed. Now it's “Scene Through the Lens,” but I’m still sharing things I notice while working in the city. Like a pair of legs under a coat rack during a business conference. Or a young man watching the Phillies game on TV from outside the Mayfair Diner.

Over one thousand weekly images later, I am still shooting assignments for the newspaper in the city, suburbs and South Jersey, and I still keep my eyes open to images that are out of the ordinary.