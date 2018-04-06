Search

A photo column turns twenty

A photographer’s visual exploration of our region
04/08/2018

By TOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer

October 4, 2010: Eric DeLuca, 16, watches TV from outside the Mayfair Diner during final innings of game with the Washington Nationals as the Phililies clinch their division title.
Twenty years ago this week the newspaper kicked off a “City Life” page for community news. Breaking up the grey type on the page of listings of neighborhood news, the City Hall calendar, a traffic report, school information and a list of volunteer opportunities, was a single photo that I shot, while visiting each of Philadelphia’s hundreds of distinct neighborhoods.

Chinatown was the first, published on April 9, 1998. Then every week after, I would go to a new neighborhood and get out of my car. I walked the streets, talking to residents, researching their history, and visually reporting on the things I thought looked interesting in each one I visited.

After two years, the community page was eliminated, but the photo-driven column remained, becoming more of a expression of my “voice” as a visual journalist, and the name was changed. Now it's “Scene Through the Lens,” but I’m still sharing things I notice while working in the city. Like a pair of legs under a coat rack during a business conference. Or a young man watching the Phillies game on TV from outside the Mayfair Diner.

Over one thousand weekly images later, I am still shooting assignments for the newspaper in the city, suburbs and South Jersey, and I still keep my eyes open to images that are out of the ordinary.

April 9, 1998: Some half dozen residents of Chinatown's On Lok house (means "house of happiness and contentment") meet each morning at 8 a.m. to practice t'ai chi. On winter or rainy days they gather in the basement, but when it's nice out, they move outside around the corner to a church basketball court where Joseph Eng, 77, leads them through the paces.
October 15, 2007: Inside the head of William Penn as conservators finish up the once-every-ten-years-or-so cleaning and protecting of surface of the sculpture atop City Hall.
September 3, 2012 Debbie Hershey, 39, of Lebanon, Pa, wears the stuffed squid hat she won in an arcade game in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. She was on a bus trip from Lancaster County.
September 19, 2011. A windblown inflatable T-Rex impedes on the employee parking spaces outside the museum Garden State Discovery Museum in Cherry Hill.
November 18, 2013: During a break at a utility industry conference on grid security, at the Sheraton Society Hill.
February 25, 2013: Paul VI High School in NJ performs the musical "42nd Street."
May 19, 2013: The Mount St. Joseph (Flourtown) girls lightweight eight wear the number of their seats in the boat, watching the races along the Schuylkill River, at the Stotesbury Cup Regatta.
September 9, 1999: On summer vacation, Jasmine Washington, 13, likes to sleep late, and wear her bedroom slippers even while outside playing with her friends, Christina Pitts (from left), 8, Bryant Higginbotham, 10, and Aaron Fitzpatrick, 6, in South Philadelphia.
January 2, 2012. The eighth evening of Hanukkah is observed in the lobby at Wegman's, in the Garden State Park Shopping Center in Cherry Hill.
May 31, 2010: Daniel Boone Area High School senior Tyler Brooks warms up in the stadium grass infield at Shippensburg University, doing some sprints and skipping around in preparation for his Boys AAA triple-jump event at the 2010 PIAA Track & Field Championships.
May 9, 2011. A spring shower empties out Rittenhouse Square.
July 15, 2013: Tony's Place has been serving tomato pies (no cheese) at Frankford & Robbins since 1951. The satellite dish, serving 11 flat screen TV's inside, is a more recent fixture.
September 20, 2000: The stretch of North Fifth Street above and below the intersection with Olney Avenue has for decades been one of the city's prime retail destinations. Chahye Won (left), 20, and Nicole Kim, 19, drove down from Bucks County to shop in the area's many Asian specialty stores - and make some photo stickers.
February 6, 2017: A rotating camera and a slow shutter speed combine for a view of spend firecracker wrappings on the sidewalk (and the photographer's feet) during the celebration of Chinese New Year.
October 26, 2009. Oars pass through raindrops and fallen leaves as rowers head upstream after racing during the Head of the Schuylkill Regatta.
July 6, 2009: Residents of Roberts Avenue reenact the moonwalk, forty years earlier, during the Haddonfield Fourth of July parade.
March 8, 2001: Emerging from the SEPTA station at Penn Center with a view of City Hall.
July 15, 1999: When Alfredo Gonzalez opened his store on the corner of Fifth & Thompson in North Philadelphia he didn't have a name for it yet - the sign just read "Big Variety of Things." When his business picked up and customers kept returning he called it -- "Freddy's I'll be Back Store."
January 8, 2018: Gum balls nestle into pockets in the recently fallen snow. Green during the summer, the pods of the sweet gum tree turn into spiky brown seed-carrying hulls in winter.
Thursday, July 1, 1999. Rebecca Green, 13, as the "Statue of Liberty," and her cousin Kaitlyn Green, 8, wait for start of the Somerton Civic Association's annual Memorial Day parade, with Brian Plested, 14 - "Uncle Sam" - in front of George Washington High on Bustleton Avenue.
November 28, 2002 - A pedestrian passes through shaft of sunlight while crossing the shady 200 block of South 15th.
July 16, 1998: - In the heart of Bella Vista's Italian Market, sandwiched among the three story rowhouse walls on Montrose St. is the city's oldest (opened in 1924) and smallest (only 65 x14 feet) public pool. The pool, named for community leaders Dominic L. Fante, a merchant and Anthony Leone, a plumber, can only hold 50 bodies at a time.
February 14, 2005: The Municipal Services Building's statue of Frank Rizzo shares the plaza with banner for Salvador Dali exhibition at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.
AUG. 21, 2006: Dummies stand in for Eagles fans inside Franklin Field which stood in for the Vet as the film crew shoots scenes for the movie “Invincible”
MAY 14, 2007: Automobile fluid drippings blend with the rain-wetted pavement.
OCT. 8, 2007: Backstage during the unveiling of a new 9-foot bronze statue of Benjamin Franklin to replace the famous "Penny Benny" statue outside the Engine 8 Firehouse in Old City.
OCT. 22, 2007: World Park (Orders and Perspectives) by Ned Smythe, public art at the Marriott Hotel.
January 13, 2000: Someone - the groundskeepers don't know exactly who - carved out two evergreen bushes next to a large family plot in the Ivy Hill Cemetery. Management hoped it would grow out, and even attempted to trim it away -- but the design grew back even more pronounced.
