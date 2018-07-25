news

$522 million Mega Millions ticket sold in California; 2 million-dollar winners in N.J.

A California ticket claimed the top prize in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing, with the jackpot above a half-billion.
by , Staff Writer @jgambardello | jgambardello@phillynews.com
Joseph A. Gambardello

Staff Writer

Joseph A. Gambardello is online breaking news editor. A former wire service foreign correspondent and New York City newspaper journalist, he joined the Inquirer in 1995 and has worked on the city, South Jersey, features, and online desks. 

The only winning ticket for Tuesday night’s $522 million Mega Millions jackpot was sold in California, but two tickets sold in New Jersey are worth $1 million each.

The winning numbers were: 1, 2, 4, 19 and 29, with the Mega Ball 20.

The single winning ticket was sold at a liquor store in San Jose, Calif. The annuity prize is an estimated $522 million to be paid out over 30 years. The lump sum cash prize is $308.1 million. The jackpot is the fifth-largest in the game’s history.

Two tickets sold in New Jersey had the first five numbers but not the Mega Ball. Where they were sold are expected to be announced later Wednesday.

The Mega Millions jackpot now reverts back to $40 million.

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing is $147 million annuity, $89.1 million cash.

