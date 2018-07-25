$522 million Mega Millions ticket sold in California; 2 million-dollar winners in N.J.

The only winning ticket for Tuesday night’s $522 million Mega Millions jackpot was sold in California, but two tickets sold in New Jersey are worth $1 million each.
The winning numbers were: 1, 2, 4, 19 and 29, with the Mega Ball 20.
The single winning ticket was sold at a liquor store in San Jose, Calif. The annuity prize is an estimated $522 million to be paid out over 30 years. The lump sum cash prize is $308.1 million. The jackpot is the fifth-largest in the game’s history.
Two tickets sold in New Jersey had the first five numbers but not the Mega Ball. Where they were sold are expected to be announced later Wednesday.
The Mega Millions jackpot now reverts back to $40 million.
The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing is $147 million annuity, $89.1 million cash.