Two killed, 4 wounded in North Philly drive-by shooting

Commissioner Richard Ross (left) and Chief Inspector Scott Small talk to reporters at the scene.
by Robert Moran, Staff Writer
Robert Moran

Staff Writer

Robert Moran covers local news in the Philadelphia region.

At least six people were wounded — two fatally — in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night in North Philadelphia, police said.

Gunfire was reported shortly after 10 p.m. in the area of 12th and Huntingdon Streets, and the vehicle involved was a van, said Police Commissioner Richard Ross in a briefing to reporters at the scene.

At least one of the firearms used, the commissioner said, was a high-powered rifle.

Ross said all of the victims were adults, ages 27 to 49.

They were taken to Temple University Hospital, where two of them — a man and a woman — were pronounced dead.

According to a preliminary report, police were looking for a gray Dodge minivan.

