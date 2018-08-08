Two killed, 4 wounded in North Philly drive-by shooting

Commissioner Richard Ross (left) and Chief Inspector Scott Small talk to reporters at the scene.

At least six people were wounded — two fatally — in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night in North Philadelphia, police said.

Gunfire was reported shortly after 10 p.m. in the area of 12th and Huntingdon Streets, and the vehicle involved was a van, said Police Commissioner Richard Ross in a briefing to reporters at the scene.

At least one of the firearms used, the commissioner said, was a high-powered rifle.

Ross said all of the victims were adults, ages 27 to 49.

They were taken to Temple University Hospital, where two of them — a man and a woman — were pronounced dead.

According to a preliminary report, police were looking for a gray Dodge minivan.