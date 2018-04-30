21-year-old man dies after being shot in Grays Ferry

Alfred Lubrano works for the enterprise team. Previously, he wrote about poverty, and before that, he was a feature writer and columnist.

A 21-year-old man who was shot Monday night in Grays Ferry with a single bullet in his back died of his wound about a half-hour later, police said.

The man, whom police did not identify, was shot by an unknown assailant who was inside an unidentified vehicle on the 2900 block of Oakford Street around 6:30 p.m., police said. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and was initially listed in critical condition, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at 7 p.m., police said. They offered no further information.