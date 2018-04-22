Competency won't be raised at trial in trooper shooting case

EASTON, Pa. (AP) - Attorneys for a man accused of opening fire on two state troopers in eastern Pennsylvania, critically wounding one of them, say they won't argue that their client is not competent to stand trial.

Twenty-two-year-old Daniel Clary faces charges including attempted murder of a police officer in the roadside shooting Nov. 7 on Route 33 in Plainfield Township.

Defense attorney Janet Jackson said at Friday's hearing in Northampton County that she doesn't anticipate offering a mental health defense at trial.

Officials say 13-year veteran Cpl. Seth Kelly was shot in the neck, shoulder area and leg while helping another trooper make an arrest.

Officials said he may have saved his own life by applying a tourniquet on his wounded leg before paramedics arrived. Clary was also shot several times.