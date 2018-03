Two people were killed in a vehicle acccident Tuesday evening in front of the Chapman Ford dealership in Horsham.

Two people were killed in a three-vehicle accident Tuesday evening in Montgomery County, police said.

The accident occurred shortly before 7:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Easton Road in front of the Chapman Ford dealership in Horsham, police said.

The cause of the accident was under investigation. Police did not say if they suspected it was weather-related.