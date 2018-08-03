Station to station: What to do and see along LA's Expo Line

Giant Robot, at the Expo/Sepulveda stop, operates both a store and a gallery, the latter of which features an annual “Post-it Show.”

If travelers associate Los Angeles with anything besides Hollywood, it’s traffic. Angelenos make small talk about it like other people do about the weather — taking communal joy in complaint, trading tips and war stories, recusing ourselves from trips past “our” side of any of the freeways that scissor through the city.

One of Los Angeles’ most eagerly awaited public transit projects — the Expo Line light rail system — hasn’t made much of a dent in the traffic, even as it smashes ridership projections. But it offers visitors an excellent opportunity to gape at the worst traffic in the world and conveniently reach some of the city treasures that lie along the 15-mile route between downtown Los Angeles and Santa Monica.

Visitors may be most drawn to the beach at the line’s end, home to the Santa Monica Pier, or to the complex of museums near the Expo Park/USC station. But several other stops provide access to little-touristed historic neighborhoods in South L.A., mash-up taquerias, and the weirdest, most wondrous museum in the city, most within a 10-minute walk from a listed station. Starting downtown and heading west, here are some stations with opportunities to experience the food, shopping, history, and culture of Los Angeles on your way to or from the surf, sun and sand.

Station: LATTC/Ortho Institute

ONE National Gay & Lesbian Archives at the USC Libraries, 909 W. Adams Blvd.; 213-821-2771 or one.usc.edu

The ONE National Gay & Lesbian Archives are the largest repository of LGBT materials in the world. Although the archives are officially part of the University of Southern California library system, they are open to the public, through an appointment system for individuals seeking access to thousands of books, paintings, posters, and audiovisual recordings.

Station: Jefferson/USC

Mercado La Paloma

Chichen Itza, 3655 S. Grand Ave., No. C6; 213-741-1075 or chichenitzarestaurant.com

Holbox, 3655 S. Grand Ave., No. C9; 213-986-9972 or holboxla.com

Mercado La Paloma is a community-revitalization project full of shops and restaurants just around the corner from the museums of Exposition Park (Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, California Science Center, California African American Museum, and the coming Lucas Museum of Narrative Art). Housed in a former garment factory, the space includes two Yucatan-style eateries, Chichen Itza and Holbox, by chef and owner Gilberto Cetina Jr. and is a perfect place to stop before or after a long day of museum-going and a visit to the Exposition Park rose garden. Chichen Itza’s crowning glory is its cochinita pibil — a heap of pork marinated in sour orange juice and spices including ground annatto seeds, wrapped in banana leaves and cooked low and slow. Holbox is a seafood counter that features enormous blood clams and snappingly fresh ceviches. Commandeer a large table and order recklessly from both restaurants.

Station: Expo/Western

West Adams-area historical sites

Between South Harvard Boulevard and Ninth Avenue; westadamsheritage.org

Much of the Expo Line runs through vibrant and relatively untouristed South L.A. communities, including West Adams — one of the city’s oldest and most interesting neighborhoods, the precise boundaries of which are subject to debate. Established around the turn of the 20th century, the West Adams area was developed with wide boulevards and elevated lots, and wealthy white families built sumptuous houses there. When the Depression hit, some of these families began selling to African Americans, despite the neighborhood’s restrictive racial covenants, which led to a failed lawsuit and helped pave the way for the Fair Housing Act.

Among the notable homes is one once owned by actress Hattie McDaniel, best known for her Oscar-winning role in Gone with the Wind, at 2203 S. Harvard, a short bus ride and walk from the station.

Most of the neighborhood’s notable buildings are on or just off West Adams Boulevard, including the immense former office of the Golden State Mutual Life Insurance Company and, at 2501 Arlington Ave., one block north of West Adams, the manse that served as the family funeral home in Six Feet Under. The magnificent Italian Renaissance/Beaux-Arts mansion at 3500 W. Adams, is now the Peace Awareness Labyrinth & Gardens, with a marble labyrinth that is the same design as the one at Chartres Cathedral in France (peacelabyrinth.org).

Station: Expo/Crenshaw

Harold and Belle’s Restaurant, 2920 W. Jefferson Blvd.; 323-735-9023.

The Creole restaurant, about a 15-minute walk from the station, is now in its third generation of family ownership. The menu features po’ boys, jambalaya, and étouffée, all served in enormous portions.

Station: Culver City

Museum of Jurassic Technology, 9341 Venice Blvd., Culver City; 310-836-6131 or mjt.org

This museum is better experienced than explained. It’s filled with oddities of un/real provenance — a horn said to have grown from the back of a woman’s head, a treatise on fungus-infected ants, portraits of dogs sent on Soviet space missions — all presented without a lick of irony. Wend your way to the rooftop garden for free tea and cookies.

Station: Palms

Kogi Taqueria, 3500 Overland Ave., No. 100; 424-326-3031 or kogibbq.com/taqueria

Kogi has spawned a gourmet food-truck revolution and a thousand copycats, but there is only one original. The Korean taco — succulent short ribs and accompaniments tucked into a corn tortilla — is delicious way to celebrate the commingling of key L.A. cultures.

Station: Westwood/Rancho Park

The Apple Pan, 10801 Pico Blvd.; 310-475-3585 or on Facebook

Time changes things, but not the Apple Pan. Open since 1947, this 26-seat diner is a marvel of consistency. Stand awkwardly around the wall with the other hopefuls waiting for a seat. Order one of two burgers. (There are other meal offerings on the menu, but why bother?) If you order fries, your server will mete out a dose of ketchup onto a paper plate; soda comes in a can, accompanied by a paper cone of ice in a metal holder. Why are things done this way? Because. Once you tuck into that burger — perfect char, floating on a tender bun and a raft of crisp iceberg, fully sauced and dressed — or an immense wedge of pie, all questions will cease.

Station: Expo/Sepulveda

Giant Robot Store, 2015 Sawtelle Blvd.; 310-478-1819 or giantrobot.com; GR2 Gallery, 2062 Sawtelle Blvd.; 424-246-7626 or giantrobot.com

Nestled in the midst of Sawtelle Japantown, the Giant Robot Store and GR2 Gallery are flanked by ramen shops, Japanese bars, grocery stores, and shaved-ice, and boba parlors — all-day entertainment. Formerly a print magazine dedicated to Asian and Asian American pop culture and art, Giant Robot now publishes online and operates a gallery and a store chockablock with quirky clothing, art, and housewares. The gallery has featured numerous solo and group exhibitions, but may be most famous for its annual “Post-it Show.” Artists create tiny works on single Post-It Notes, all of which are priced the same ($25 last year), regardless of whether the creator is an upstart or a well-established figure such as Simpsons creator Matt Groening.

Tsujita LA Artisan Noodles, 2057 Sawtelle Blvd.; 310-231-7373 or tsujita-la.com

If you want to avoid the heaving crowds outside, make an off-hours visit and head for this original outlet over the annex across the street (at 2050). Most of the masses are waiting for a bowl of tsukemen — thick, toothy noodles served with a dipping sauce so concentrated that it’s just shy of gravy. Tsujita’s chefs simmer pork broth for 60 hours before adding bonito for brine and smokiness. The result is so full of gelatin and fat that it wrinkles on top. Order the tsukemen with a perfect, jammy egg, savor the shivery pork bits and bamboo shoots lurking in the sauce, and dip and slurp halfway through your noodles. Just when you think you might drown in this fatty sea of pork, squeeze the provided lime over your noodles as instructed. The acid cuts through the richness. Your server will dilute the sauce with a lighter broth for you to enjoy once the noodles are gone. By the end, you may feel as if you’re congealing from the inside out, but it’s worth it.

Station: 26th Street/Bergamot

Bergamot, 2525 Michigan Ave., Santa Monica; visitbergamot.com

Open since 1994, this complex of fine-art galleries is perched right next to the station. Of particular interest: the Copro Gallery, for all your fancy goth needs; Latin American Masters, for an expansive space dedicated to the work of modern and contemporary Latin-American artists; and the Lois Lambert Gallery & Gallery of Functional Art, for whimsical gifts and serious art (and vice versa).

Station: 17th Street/Santa Monica College

Highways Performance Space, 18th St. Arts Center, 1651 18th St., Santa Monica; 310-453-1755 or highwaysperformance.org

A cozy space dedicated to experimental artists of diverse backgrounds, Highways has hosted dance, theater, and multimedia performances since 1989.