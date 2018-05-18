St. Pete awakens with vibrant arts and nightlife scenes

A mural by artist Shark Toof on the back of the State Theatre in the 600 block of the Central Avenue alley in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Sizing up the triangle that is our downcourt target, I wonder whether my wife and our teenage son realize what an only-in-Florida scene we make.

We are playing shuffleboard, as card-carrying members of the historic club in downtown St. Petersburg, about a half-hour from Clearwater and the Phillies’ spring training home.

While older folks are sliding pucks on this Friday afternoon, most players are far younger, many in their early 20s and hoisting cans of beer. The club and city, it seems, have experienced a revival.

Like most of our friends, when we moved to neighboring Tampa nearly three decades ago, my then-girlfriend and now-wife, Gail, and I regarded the half-hour drive across the bay to St. Pete as about as fun as a trip to the DMV. Derelict buildings seemed to outnumber retirees in a town long derided as God’s Waiting Room.

Today, St. Pete’s arts and nightlife scenes are clearly more vibrant than Tampa’s, as a result of the young people and entrepreneurial small businesses that have enlivened its walkable downtown. On weekends — and many weekdays — waterfront cafes, restaurants, and bars are packed. Hotels grand and small have been refurbished and are newly popular.

Hankering to experience more of St. Pete than we’ve been able to on day trips and occasional overnight visits, the three of us decided to stay for a proper weekend. Besides revisiting some favorite places, we’d check out some newer spots we’d heard good things about.

We dropped our bags at the city’s iconic pink confection of a hotel, the Vinoy, a Mediterranean Revival-style historic landmark near the bay. Then my wife, our 15-year-old son, and I walk several blocks southwest to Il Ritorno, a newish restaurant whose riffs on traditional Italian dishes our friends had raved about. We avidly tucked into a dinner of pan-roasted branzino and rib-eye steak. A shared plate of lovely taleggio-filled agnolotti, flecked with crispy bits of fried lamb belly and charred leeks, was surprisingly light.

On a post-dinner stroll along Beach Drive to our hotel, we encountered a lively crowd of genial revelers old and young, dressed up and down and everything in between. It wasn’t the strumming of the handful of guitar-playing buskers that compelled us to stop, but the dapper older guy seated at a table covered with several dozen wine glasses of various sizes and levels of water. His hands whirled, fingers tracing the rims, producing a spot-on musical sampling, including Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony and the Star Wars theme song. We lingered to listen and to chat, and he tells us about the art of playing the glass harp, which he says he has done on big-time TV shows in the United States and abroad.

The next morning, as we drank coffee on our hotel balcony, a half-dozen aging athletes in the pool below moved more or less in unison to the commands of a much younger water aerobics instructor. Across the street, in the bay, an armada of sailboats navigated around sleek motor-powered yachts.

About a mile farther south, propeller planes took off and landed at the city’s tiny bayside airport, just beyond where, a little more than a century ago, the world’s first commercial passenger flight took place — a small, wooden seaplane that went to Tampa. To the south, the landmark St. Pete Pier awaited its snazzy redevelopment. To the west, the first of a dozen-odd planned new buildings, some of which will be high-rise condos and apartments, soared above the once-modest downtown.

But I’m pleased to know the city’s quirky neighborhoods remain intact.

By the time the seniors ceded the pool to young kids and their parents, we remembered our appointment. Hoofing it several blocks southwest, we met St. Pete-born muralist Derek Donnelly in an alley off Central Avenue. It was in these back streets that he and a few other artistically inclined teens began experimenting with cans of spray paint. A decade later, his formerly “semi-legal” public art career has gone legit. Today, he juggles commissioned painting gigs with the city-sanctioned tours he leads of St. Pete’s outdoor mural scene.

Through once-seedy downtown passageways, we ambled as if through an open-air art gallery with our amiable, tattooed docent. Derek pointed out examples of his own work, but he seemed most enthusiastic talking about murals completed by the growing number of fellow hometown artists, as well as national and international ones. No two murals seemed similar. And, blessedly, none was of the “beaches and margaritas” Florida genre Derek said some tourists expect. We passed ’60s icon Twiggy, painted by local artist Chad Mize, gazing dreamily from an alley wall, and Los Angeles graffiti artist Shark Toof’s fearsome red-and-black shark splashed across the backside of the State Theatre.

As if on cue, a city bus pulled to a stop nearby, wrapped in an image of the swirly, multicolored mural covering a wall of the three-story building in front of us.

“This mural stuff is contagious,” Derek said with a laugh.

At lunch on the covered outdoor patio at nearby FarmTable Cucina, we compared photos of murals and marveled at the food. We took turns trying to describe the fried cauliflower’s flavors, which seemed to outnumber its ingredients, including finger lime, golden raisins, guanciale, and sea urchin aioli.

“Don’t you feel like we’re not even in the same state anymore?” Gail asked. Our son and I agreed.

If I hadn’t recently visited — and very much enjoyed — the city’s Morean Arts Center collection of fantastical glass sculptures by Dale Chihuly, I might stupidly have begged that we skip the mile-plus-long amble up Central Avenue to the just-opened Imagine Museum, which showcases studio glass artworks. Over the hour we spent browsing the museum’s collection, I lost count of how many times we said, “That’s cool,” or “That’s amazing.” Among our favorites: the rumpled vessels fashioned from glass threads by Toots Zynsky and the sea-creature-like sculptures of William LeQuier.

Wandering back down Central Avenue, we passed shops and restaurants old and new as if time-traveling every few paces.

Several bayside blocks from our hotel, we popped into the fittingly odd-looking Salvador Dalí Museum, packed with more of the mustachioed artist’s works than anywhere outside of Spain. We felt a little museumed-out, so we cut short our visit to seek out another performance by our glass harpist pal on the way back to our room.

Having been content to explore the compact downtown by foot, with some reluctance we drove six miles west for dinner at the Reading Room, a new restaurant that says it strives for “a modern approach at nostalgic tastes.” I can’t remember a dinner conversation that focused so much on what was on our plates and in our glasses. Gail said her sgroppino cocktail, garnished with a mint leaf affixed to the rim with a tiny clothespin, was better than any she has had in the drink’s Italian hometown of Venice. We debated whether the quirky and delicious beets and berries dish would work as well for breakfast as it did for dinner. (Yes.) We concurred at first bite that the browned butter and persimmon cake, topped with a scoop of delicately funky La Tur cheese, was among the best desserts we’ve ever tasted.

Sunday morning brought fresh balcony-side theater. Below, hotel staff hid hundreds of multicolored plastic Easter eggs in preparation for kids to hunt. A group of millennials arrived at the downstairs restaurant, in search of a post-night-on-the-town brunch and Bloody Marys. Skyward, we spied an osprey, flying northeast with a freshly nabbed fish in its talons.

That reminded me that we had skipped the white sugar-sand beaches and the mangrove-lined waterways that can be explored by kayak. We’ll be back; after all, they, too, are only a short drive from home.

Where to Stay

The Cordova Inn

253 Second Ave. N; 727-822-7500 or cordovainnstpete.com

Refurbished, homey, 1920s-era hotel with 32 rooms, which start at around $110. Complimentary breakfast includes fresh pastries from nearby Locale Market.

The Vinoy Renaissance St. Petersburg Resort & Golf Club

501 Fifth Ave. NE; 727-894-1000 or vinoyrenaissanceresort.com

Landmark historic waterfront hotel that appears to be made from pink meringue. Amenities include a day spa and five restaurants. Rooms start at around $200.

Avalon Hotel

443 Fourth Ave. N; 727-317-5508 or avalonstpetersburg.com

Despite its South Beach-like art deco decor (plus a bunch of other styles), it’s cozy and laid-back. Guests are welcome to use the pool and other amenities of its sister Hollander Hotel next door. Rooms start at around $100.

Where to Eat

Il Ritorno

449 Central Ave.; 727-897-5900 or ilritornodowntown.com

Updated takes on traditional Italian fare, served by friendly staff in spare-but-not-austere digs. Open Monday through Thursday, 5 to 9:30 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 5 to 10:30. Entrees start at around $19. A five-course tasting menu costs $75.

FarmTable Cucina

179 2nd Ave. N; 727-523-6297 or farmtablecucina.com

Casual, Italian-inspired restaurant located on the second floor of Locale Market with an expansive and comfy outdoor patio. Open Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 to 11; and Sunday, 11 to 9. Entrees start at around $21.

Reading Room

6001 Central Ave.; 727-343-0052 or rrstpete.com

Eclectic dishes emphasizing local ingredients, many of which are grown on the restaurant’s property. Open Wednesday through Sunday, 5 p.m. till late. Small plates start at $15, entrees $27.

Paul’s Landing

501 Fifth Ave. NE; 727-824-8072 or bit.ly/PaulsLanding

Casual and family-friendly, this newest restaurant at the Vinoy is no mere hotel brunch spot. Great bayside views aren’t wasted on a menu that includes inventive riffs on old Florida cuisine. Open Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 to 10.

Bodega

1120 Central Ave.; 727-623-0942 or eatatbodega.com

Casual, Latin American-inspired restaurant with a deservedly cultlike local following. Open Monday through Wednesday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Thursday through Saturday, 11 to 11. Popular dishes include the Lechon platter, slow-roasted mojo pork with grilled onions ($9.25), grilled tempeh with sweet and spicy slaw ($9.50) and maduros (fried sweet plantains, $4).

What to Do

St. Petersburg Shuffleboard Club

559 Mirror Lake Dr. N; 727-822-2083 or stpeteshuffle.com

Founded in 1924, the oldest and largest shuffleboard club in the world is open to nonmembers Tuesday and Thursday ($5 per person), 6 to 9 p.m., and Friday (free admission, $2 per permission donation suggested), 7 to 10 p.m. Alcoholic beverages aren’t sold, but visitors are free to BYOB.

St. Pete Cultural Tours

727-212-7280 or spculturaltours.com

Local artist-led guided walking tours of the city’s several dozen outdoor murals. Regular tours run Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets: $20 for adults, $5 for children 5 to 18, free for younger kids.

Imagine Museum

1901 Central Ave.; 727-300-1700 or imaginemuseum.com

New museum showcasing contemporary American studio glass, with (so far) more than 500 artworks by more than 55 artists. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday; and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday, 10 to 8, and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. Admission: $15 for adults, $10 for children 7 to 18 and free for children 6 and younger.

Salvador Dalí Museum

1 Dali Blvd.; 727-823-3767 or thedali.org

The bayside museum is home to the largest collection of artist Salvador Dalí’s works outside Europe and also hosts visiting exhibits. Open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Thursday until 8. Admission: $24 for adults, $17 for students 13 and older, $10 for children 6 to 12 and free for children 5 and younger.

General information: stpete.org