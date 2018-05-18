Talk all you want about boardwalks and sandy beaches and boating and fishing, but Jersey Shore conversations always lead to food — specifically, to casual dining.

Even more specifically: the easy-to-eat, usually calorific staples such as baked goods, pizza, subs, and ice cream. Diets tend to take a holiday at the Shore.

Notice that a "small" ice cream cone seems larger there than a small back at home, and pizzas generally start at 16 inches (a traditional "large").

I will offer the cinnamon bun from Mrs. Brizzle's Buns in Sea Isle City as a prime example of decadence. For $3.75, you get a perfectly crispy-gooey-on-the-outside/butter-soft-on-the-inside bun topped with a wad of cream cheese frosting large enough to top a small wedding cake.

To compile this roundup of Shore food favorites, I quizzed dozens of locals and longtime visitors from Long Beach Island to Cape May. Many stops are institutions (Brown's doughnuts and Manco & Manco's for pizza), though a few newbies delight the shoobies.

Clearly, your favorites may not be listed here. In fact, I'm fairly certain they're not. Share your go-to Shore stops with us in the comments section on Philly.com.