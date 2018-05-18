Your ultimate shore guide 2018
Casual eats
Where to get the goodies
By Michael Klein
Staff Writer

Talk all you want about boardwalks and sandy beaches and boating and fishing, but Jersey Shore conversations always lead to food — specifically, to casual dining.

Even more specifically: the easy-to-eat, usually calorific staples such as baked goods, pizza, subs, and ice cream. Diets tend to take a holiday at the Shore.

Notice that a "small" ice cream cone seems larger there than a small back at home, and pizzas generally start at 16 inches (a traditional "large").

I will offer the cinnamon bun from Mrs. Brizzle's Buns in Sea Isle City as a prime example of decadence. For $3.75, you get a perfectly crispy-gooey-on-the-outside/butter-soft-on-the-inside bun topped with a wad of cream cheese frosting large enough to top a small wedding cake.

To compile this roundup of Shore food favorites, I quizzed dozens of locals and longtime visitors from Long Beach Island to Cape May. Many stops are institutions (Brown's doughnuts and Manco & Manco's for pizza), though a few newbies delight the shoobies.

Clearly, your favorites may not be listed here. In fact, I'm fairly certain they're not. Share your go-to Shore stops with us in the comments section on Philly.com.

Baked goods
Shore Good Donuts
1211 Long Beach Blvd., Ship Bottom

For made-to-order doughnuts.

Holiday Snack Bar
401 Centre St., Beach Haven.

For a cake called the Lady Lord Baltimore.

Side Door Donuts & Coffee
1501 Long Beach Blvd., Beach Haven

Light, hot, delicious

Brown's
110 Boardwalk, Ocean City

For cinnamon ring doughnuts.

Crazy Susan's Cookies
1345 West Ave., Ocean City

The Crazy Turtle. Or chocolate chip. Or sugar. Or all of them.

Mallon's
2105 Ocean Dr., Avalon; 1340 Bay Ave., Ocean City; 5008 Landis Ave., Sea Isle City

For sticky buns.

Mrs. Brizzle's Buns
4601 Landis Ave., Sea Isle City

Cinnamon rolls par excellence, plus outstanding subs.

Fractured Prune
1225 Asbury Ave., Ocean City

For customizable doughnuts.

Hot Bagels & More
7807 Ventnor Ave. and 9414 Ventnor Ave., Margate

A favorite morning stop.

Kohler's
2709 Dune Dr., Avalon

For sticky buns and doughnuts.

Wards Pastry
730 Asbury Ave., Ocean City

For buns. (How about a bacon cinnamon bun?)

No. 7311 Bakery
7311 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor

Steve & Cookie's baked-goods outlet.

RSK Donuts
505 Carpenters Lane, Cape May

Mini and regular-size doughnuts emerge from a machine.

Pizza
Speakeasy Pizzeria
1318 Long Beach Blvd., Ship Bottom

Your basic pizzeria, with a decent selection of slices.

Tony's Baltimore Grill
2800 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City

For bar pizza and a dose of nostalgia.

Manco & Manco
Three locations on Ocean City's boardwalk; Ocean Heights Shopping Center, Somers Point

Hectic dining rooms, thin-crust pies.

Piccini
1260 West Ave., Ocean City

For Neapolitan pizza out of a brick oven.

Tony P's House of Pie
986 Boardwalk, Ocean City

Classic Shore pizza.

Carluccio's
1200 New Rd., Northfield

A favorite for coal-fired Neapolitan pies.

Valentina's
200 Tilton Rd., Northfield

A touch more elegant than Carluccio's, for wood-fired Neapolitan pizza.

Uncle Oogie's
6118 Landis Ave., Sea Isle City

Multiple varieties, including vegan.

Stone Harbor Pizza Pub
315 96th St. at The Reeds, Stone Harbor

Pies and local beers outdoors. New this year: entertainment on the second floor.

7 Mile Pies
261 96th St., Stone Harbor

Assortment of creative thin-crust pizzas.

Poppi's Pizza Napoletana
4709 New Jersey Ave., Wildwood

Topflight wood-fired pies.

Sam's Pizza Palace
2600 Boardwalk, Wildwood

A boardwalk staple for 60 years.

Mario's
315 Ocean St., Cape May

For thin-crust pizza and the more substantial nonna focaccia.

Cappelletti's
1432 Texas Ave., Cape May

For thin-crust pizza.

Ice cream
Kohr's
Multiple stands up and down the Shore

Serving frozen custard since 1919.

Barry's Do Me a Flavor
309 Centre St., Beach Haven

Great food, too.

Skipper Dipper's
9305 Long Beach Blvd., Long Beach Township

Old-time dairy bar.

Kessel's Korner
2760 Asbury Ave., Ocean City

Dips Breyers.

Sweet Charlie's
928 Boardwalk, Ocean City

Center City-rooted Thai rolled ice cream shop, opening Memorial Day weekend.

Margate Dairy Bar
9510 Ventnor Ave., Margate

A 1950s-era landmark, redone more than a decade ago.

TJ's Ice Cream Plus
100 E. Atlantic Blvd., Ocean City

For 60 flavors of ice cream, plus baked goods.

Springer's Homemade Ice Cream
9420 Third Ave., Stone Harbor

Makes its way onto many best-of lists.

Duffer's
5210 Pacific Ave., Wildwood

For ginormous sundaes, the arcade, and mini golf.

Subs (Yeah, Hoagies)
Tony Boloney's
300 Oriental Ave., Atlantic City

For great subs, but also some of the best pizza and sandwiches anywhere.

White House Subs
2301 Arctic Ave., Atlantic City

Where you often must brave long lines. For a reason.

Dino's
8016 Ventnor Ave., Margate

Especially for the tuna.

Vic's Subs
742 Ohio Ave., Absecon

Where the subs are overstuffed.

Pete's Subs
501 Zion Rd., Egg Harbor Township

For an Italian.

Sack O' Subs
Various locations

A veggie sub worth writing home about.

Voltaco's
957 West Ave., Ocean City

A takeout with first-rate sandwiches as well as Italian foods.

Berenato's Corner Deli
47 Atlantic Ave., Ocean City

Always service with a smile.

Giovanni's Delicatessen
4309 Landis Ave., Sea Isle City

For well-built sandwiches in a heavenly smelling Italian deli.

Other casual food
Union Market & Gallery
120 W. Main St., Tuckerton

Great vegan selections.

The Shack
302 N. Bay Ave., Beach Haven

Almost a diner. Feast on everything from crab cakes to acai bowls.

Pancho's Mexican Taqueria
2303 Arctic Ave., Atlantic City

House-made tortillas.

Ducktown Tavern & Liquor
2400 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City

Family-friendly bar open almost all night.

Isabella's Ventnor Cafe
4 S. Portland Ave., Ventnor

Breakfast and lunch by day, Mexican at night.

Maynard's Cafe
9306 Amherst Ave., Margate

Bar with a patio and live music.

Varsity Inn
605 E. Eighth St., Ocean City

Do not skip the baked tomato soup at this OC institution.

Yianni's Cafe
841 Asbury Ave. and 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City, 1213 W. Brigantine Ave., Brigantine.

Greek-influenced menu.

The Clam Bar (aka Smitty's)
910 Bay Ave., Somers Point

A beach shack offering casual grub, plus a breakfast restaurant.

Crab Trap
2 Broadway, Somers Point

Seafoodery with harbor views has been around since the Nixon years.

Tortilla Flats
2540 Dune Dr., Avalon

Mexican food in bright environs.

Dogtooth Bar & Grill
100 E. Taylor Ave., Wildwood

Menu with something for everyone.

Flight Deck Diner
505 Terminal Dr., Rio Grande

Varied menu in a fun setting at Cape May County Airport.

Key West Tacos
479 W. Perry St, Cape May

Not the fanciest-looking taqueria around, but ...

