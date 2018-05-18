A great bathing suit simply holds us in and lifts us up while we sun on the sand. But fantastic suits — those with well-placed tummy ruching and built-in support bras — keep us all together during beach yoga, in water aerobics, and, most important, as we make our way to the swim-up bar.

So in the spirit of function-meets-fashion, we present you with a colorful collection of must-have swimsuits. Some are striped. Some are dotted. Others are off the shoulder. There are the strapless and, yes, the sleeved.

All are a nod to the fun, the retro, and the sporty. When it comes to beach fashion, what more do you need?