A great bathing suit simply holds us in and lifts us up while we sun on the sand. But fantastic suits — those with well-placed tummy ruching and built-in support bras — keep us all together during beach yoga, in water aerobics, and, most important, as we make our way to the swim-up bar.
So in the spirit of function-meets-fashion, we present you with a colorful collection of must-have swimsuits. Some are striped. Some are dotted. Others are off the shoulder. There are the strapless and, yes, the sleeved.
All are a nod to the fun, the retro, and the sporty. When it comes to beach fashion, what more do you need?
Who knew that oversize polka dots plus rash guard equal must-have retro cuteness? But they, oh, so do, and this Norma Kamali ($175) is the sartorial proof. Knit Wit, 8001 Ventnor Ave., Margate, 609-822-9442, knitwitonline.com
Stand out in this flattering neutral Karla Colletto one-piece ($285). Knit Wit, 8001 Ventnor Ave., Margate, 609-822-9442, knitwitonline.com Earrings ($36), BaubleBar, Bloomingdale’s, 2 Route 202 North 660 W. DeKalb Pike, King of Prussia, 610-337-6300, bloomingdales.com
What’s a beach vacation without the tan lines to prove it? This Red Carter one piece ($160) is all about the straps and the plunge. Earrings ($38), BaubleBar. Both at Bloomingdale’s, 2 Route 202 North 660 W. DeKalb Pike, King of Prussia, 610-337-6300, bloomingdales.com
We picked this Red Carter smocked, off-the-shoulder one-piece ($160) because the swirly bric-a-brac in the midsection has a look that’s perfect for late-night beach dancing. Bloomingdale’s, 2 Route 202 North 660 W. DeKalb Pike, King of Prussia, 610-337-6300, bloomingdales.com
This shimmery, navy blue-and-white Melissa Odabash bikini ($228) will get the beach party started. Knit Wit, 8001 Ventnor Ave., Margate, 609-822-9442, knitwitonline.com Add a Sol Angeles baseball cap ($38) and go sporty real quick. Kin, 1014 Pine St., 215-309-3870, shop-kin.com
Don’t be afraid to mix decades. This Tommy Bahama swimsuit ($148) features a sweetheart neckline and a strapless silhouette — think 1950s. The handkerchief print is late 1960s. And the Ûmbre fringe drop earrings (Aqua, $26) are 1970s all day. All at Bloomingdale’s, 2 Route 202 North 660 W. DeKalb Pike, King of Prussia, 610-337-6300, bloomingdales.com
Photographs by Michael Bryant / Staff
Styling: Mark Barksdale. Hair and Makeup: Hector Rodriguez. Model: Breanna Broderick.
Bloomingdale’s, 2 Route 202 North 660 W. DeKalb Pike, King of Prussia, 610-337-6300, bloomingdales.com. Down to Earth, 418 Germantown Pike, Lafayette Hill, 610-941-3331. Kin, 1014 Pine St., 215-309-3870, shop-kin.com; Knit Wit, 8001 Ventnor Ave., Margate, 609-822-9442, knitwitonline.com.