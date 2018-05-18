Your ultimate shore guide 2018
Beachy-keen accessories
By Elizabeth Wellington
Fashion Writer

Whether your beach flow is ‘50s glam, ‘60s chic, or 70’s funk, we have the accessories for your look from head to toe.

cheer for pom-poms

Pom-poms are our favorite 1970s accents. We paired a flurry of them with this Melissa Odabash denim bandeau top (Knit Wit, $109) to create a maxin’ and relaxin’ look: shorts, Surf Gypsy, $49, at Down to Earth; sandals, Toms, $70, at Bloomingdale’s; hat, C.C. Exclusives fedora, $24, at Down to Earth; over-the-shoulder pom-pom bag, Kayu, $164 at Bloomingdale’s.

Shoes

These sandals will keep our toesies chic and comfortable while we take those weekend strolls on the boardwalk.

Studded slip-ons,

Senso, $199, at Kin.

Orange leather slide,

Gentle Souls by Kenneth Cole, $129, at Bloomingdale’s.

Slim, gold metallic flip-flops,

Havaianas, $49, at Bloomingdale’s.

Sunglasses
Blue lenses,

Quay Australia, $60, at Kin.

Floral frames,

Eyebobs, $149, at Knit Wit.

Millennial pink frames,

Quay Australia, $60, at Kin.

Blast from the past

This sweetheart-neckline strapless Melissa Odabash doozy (Knit Wit, $317) is a decades-spanning ode to ruching and buttons. Add this Norma Kamali turban ($195), round Eyebobs sunglasses ($149), and Zacasha mini straw bag ($75), all from Knit Wit; Aqua drop earrings (Bloomingdale’s, $25), and silver Vintage Havana slip-ons (Down to Earth, $49) to give today’s look a sophisticated touch of yesteryear.

Hats

Make your Insta selfies pop with these floppies.

C.C. Exclusives fedora,

$24, at Down to Earth.

Hat Attack,

$96, at Knit Wit.

Big floppy one,

$39, C.C. Exclusives, at Down to Earth.

Beach bags

Take our advice, these beach bags will dazzle on the sand.

Straw tote,

Mar Y Sol, $139. (Stuffed with Sky beach towel, $45, at Bloomingdale’s.)

Evil Eye tote,

me.n.u; $119, at Down to Earth.

Gray camo tote

Equipt4U, $99, at Down to Earth.

Photographs by Michael Bryant / Staff

Styling: Mark Barksdale. Hair and Makeup: Hector Rodriguez. Model: Breanna Broderick.

Bloomingdale’s, 2 Route 202 North 660 W. DeKalb Pike, King of Prussia, 610-337-6300, bloomingdales.com. Down to Earth, 418 Germantown Pike, Lafayette Hill, 610-941-3331. Kin, 1014 Pine St., 215-309-3870, shop-kin.com; Knit Wit, 8001 Ventnor Ave., Margate, 609-822-9442, knitwitonline.com.

Your Ultimate Shore Guide 2018
Community Guidelines
© Copyright 2018 Philadelphia Media Network (Digital), LLC