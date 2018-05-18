cheer for pom-poms

Pom-poms are our favorite 1970s accents. We paired a flurry of them with this Melissa Odabash denim bandeau top (Knit Wit, $109) to create a maxin’ and relaxin’ look: shorts, Surf Gypsy, $49, at Down to Earth; sandals, Toms, $70, at Bloomingdale’s; hat, C.C. Exclusives fedora, $24, at Down to Earth; over-the-shoulder pom-pom bag, Kayu, $164 at Bloomingdale’s.