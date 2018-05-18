Whether your beach flow is ‘50s glam, ‘60s chic, or 70’s funk, we have the accessories for your look from head to toe.
Pom-poms are our favorite 1970s accents. We paired a flurry of them with this Melissa Odabash denim bandeau top (Knit Wit, $109) to create a maxin’ and relaxin’ look: shorts, Surf Gypsy, $49, at Down to Earth; sandals, Toms, $70, at Bloomingdale’s; hat, C.C. Exclusives fedora, $24, at Down to Earth; over-the-shoulder pom-pom bag, Kayu, $164 at Bloomingdale’s.
These sandals will keep our toesies chic and comfortable while we take those weekend strolls on the boardwalk.
Senso, $199, at Kin.
Gentle Souls by Kenneth Cole, $129, at Bloomingdale’s.
Havaianas, $49, at Bloomingdale’s.
Quay Australia, $60, at Kin.
Eyebobs, $149, at Knit Wit.
Quay Australia, $60, at Kin.
This sweetheart-neckline strapless Melissa Odabash doozy (Knit Wit, $317) is a decades-spanning ode to ruching and buttons. Add this Norma Kamali turban ($195), round Eyebobs sunglasses ($149), and Zacasha mini straw bag ($75), all from Knit Wit; Aqua drop earrings (Bloomingdale’s, $25), and silver Vintage Havana slip-ons (Down to Earth, $49) to give today’s look a sophisticated touch of yesteryear.
Make your Insta selfies pop with these floppies.
$24, at Down to Earth.
$96, at Knit Wit.
$39, C.C. Exclusives, at Down to Earth.
Take our advice, these beach bags will dazzle on the sand.
Mar Y Sol, $139. (Stuffed with Sky beach towel, $45, at Bloomingdale’s.)
me.n.u; $119, at Down to Earth.
Equipt4U, $99, at Down to Earth.
Photographs by Michael Bryant / Staff
Styling: Mark Barksdale. Hair and Makeup: Hector Rodriguez. Model: Breanna Broderick.
Bloomingdale’s, 2 Route 202 North 660 W. DeKalb Pike, King of Prussia, 610-337-6300, bloomingdales.com. Down to Earth, 418 Germantown Pike, Lafayette Hill, 610-941-3331. Kin, 1014 Pine St., 215-309-3870, shop-kin.com; Knit Wit, 8001 Ventnor Ave., Margate, 609-822-9442, knitwitonline.com.