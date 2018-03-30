Royal Caribbean's island will get a $200 million upgrade

Royal Caribbean Cruises is planning a $200 million upgrade to its CoCoCay private island in the Bahamas, to include, among many other amenities, two massive water towers and 13 water slides.

For three decades, Royal Caribbean Cruises has been offering passengers on its Bahamas and Eastern Caribbean voyages what it hopes is your idea of a perfect day — white sands, blue seas, and complimentary beach barbecues on a relatively quiet private island.

Now, that tiny Bahamas island, CocoCay is getting a $200 million renovation.

The new version of CocoCay will comprise 125 acres of “thrill and chill” attractions — including what will be one of the Caribbean’s largest water parks. Dubbed “Perfect Day at CocoCay,” it represents an effort to court millennials and new-to-cruise families.

Included in the revamp: two massive water towers and 13 water slides, including Daredevil’s Peak, which, at 135 feet above the sand, will become the tallest slide in North America when it’s completed next spring.

A 1,600-foot zip line will deposit guests into the water, while a helium balloon ride will take passengers 450 feet into the air. All this takes place above the largest wave pool in the Caribbean. A freshwater pool, also the Caribbean’s largest, has in-water loungers, a swim-up bar, and poolside cabanas.

If all that sounds like the opposite of your perfect day, there are opportunities to escape the crowds that can be generated by two ships docking simultaneously at CocoCay (with as many as 10,000 travelers). At the island’s new VIP zone, Coco Beach Club, there will be Maldives-style over-water cabanas with private water slides that plunge into the sea. Each will be staffed by a cabin attendant.

Separate charges will apply for water slides, wave pool, balloon rides, zip line, and the Coco Beach Club. Bar tabs may also increase, thanks to the new swim-up bars. (The food, however, will remain free.)

“We talked to a lot of customers and guests about what really would be their perfect day in the Caribbean on vacation,” said Michael Bayley, president and chief executive officer of Royal Caribbean, which conducted extensive market research. “We’re intending on delivering literally the perfect day for you” – while acknowledging that this can mean radically different things to different people.

CocoCay will ultimately be a completely manufactured experience. While 160 Bahamians will be hired to staff the island, integrating Bahamian traditions and meaningful interactions with locals simply aren’t part of the equation.

Royal Caribbean sees the Perfect Day experience as having legs elsewhere in the Caribbean and beyond, including Asia and Australia. The company is already teasing announcements of new “purchase and lease deals” for other private islands that will form a “Perfect Day Island Collection.” Each will have experiences that relate to the location, at least in the sense that CocoCay reflects a Caribbean day at the beach, Bayley says.

Not everyone is so enthusiastic. In Nassau, the capital, 55 miles from CocoCay, environmental activist Heather Carey said on Facebook: “Just another example of how the cruise ship industry does little to benefit us locally, and instead continues to make the visitor experience more insular to the cruise ship islands.”

Among her main concerns was that the private island will funnel visitation and excursion revenues away from Nassau — which relies heavily on the cruise tourism economy.

The initiative is part of a broader trend: Disney Cruise Line, Carnival Corp. & Plc’s Holland America Line, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. also own private islands in the Bahamas, and MSC Cruises plans to open its own Bahamian island next year. Across the board, passengers tend to rate these private retreats as some of their favorite ports of call.

The changes at CocoCay will occur in stages: The water park will open in spring 2019, and the rest of the project should be complete about six months later.

Royal Caribbean, at the announcement last month, also said it would spend $900 million over the next four years to modernize 10 ships with such features as virtual reality bungee jumping, laser tag, and tiki bars, including two ships that will focus on three- and four-day cruises around the Bahamas.

