Recycled junk sculptures with a Wine Country backdrop

Patrick Amiot and Brigitte Laurent have collaborated for decades on works ranging in size from delicate tabletop figurines to imposing outdoor installations.

On most nice days in Sebastopol, a mellow town in California Wine Country, the Florence Avenue oglers are easy to spot. They move slowly, on foot or in cars, the better to study 26 large, chortle-inducing, recycled junk sculptures rising from assorted front yards.

A frazzled waitress races across an inverted mug, arms loaded with breakfast plates and a coffee pot. A leering turquoise caterpillar tokes on a hookah that started life as a Moroccan brass lamp. A seductive mermaid lies sideways on a tail of multihued blue scales made from countless applesauce can lids.

This mad cavalcade of 3-D cartoonery stretches along the quiet, hilly residential street where lovely Victorians, bungalows, and cottages incongruously meet recycled industrial and domestic detritus.

Think water heaters, eggbeaters, electric meters, winery vats, hubcaps, watering cans, chandeliers, oil drums, toaster ovens, shovel heads, and shock absorbers.

*****

Behind the whimsy are a pair of Canadian-born artists — self-described “junk sculptor” Patrick Amiot, 58, and his wife, Brigitte Laurent, 56. They’ve collaborated for decades on works ranging in size from delicate tabletop figurines to imposing outdoor installations.

In 1986, they created a 100-square-foot mural celebrating British Columbia for the Expo in Vancouver. In 2016, they finished a $1 million, solar-powered, Canada-centric carousel for the city of Markham, Ontario, near Toronto.

But Sebastopol is home. Since arriving with their daughters in 1997, they have created 300 public and private pieces in and around the city, including a 12-inch Florence Avenue angel and a 12-foot fisherman beached on their lawn to lure art buyers.

Amiot does the design and fabrication, Laurent applies sublimely ridiculous paint jobs, and daughter Mathilde, 27, helps with welding. Heeding a different muse, daughter Ursule, 25, is a chef in Oregon. All four became dual citizens of Canada and the United States in 2014.

“I’m like the immigrant who comes here and the sky’s the limit. You paint your house, you paint your car, you paint everything,” he said. When things go really well, he buys real estate.

At Amiot’s sprawling “Rat Dale Country Club” on Gravenstein Highway, he works, displays salvaged treasures, stashes tons of junk organized by a paid “librarian,” and leases cheap space to artists and start-ups. He also has an arts building in nearby Santa Rosa, Calif., and a Toronto art dealer who sells the couple’s pricier work.

Success hardly came overnight. Early penury almost forced the family from Sebastopol to Costa Rica to open a pizza joint. To train for the move, they offered free practice pies made in an oven created from junk. Their Florence Avenue neighbors liked the food and loved the work. The family stayed put and prospered.

“I owe everything to this street,” Amiot said. “They bought my art, and that was my born-again thing, being part of a tightknit culture” like the one the family had in Canada.

His first front-yard statue, the aforementioned angler, went up without a city permit. No one complained, although no one bought it, either. On Sept. 10, 2001, Amiot replaced it with a version of the Statue of Liberty. After the next day’s terrorist attacks, he added a sign: “In memory of the all the innocents who died on 9/11 …”

“A woman came over and hugged me. People left flowers and notes as a patriotic thing. It became a shrine,” Amiot said.

After Lady Liberty was bought and sent to Reno, Nev., simultaneous successors appeared: Godzilla, made from a Volkswagen hood; a cheesy used-car dealer; a flag-waving astronaut; and a silver chaise longue resembling a giant toothpaste tube. (Street pieces start at $2,000).

Neighbors gladly showcased loaners. When those sold, Amiot installed new ones. In 2013, the grateful artists gave the statues to their pro bono gallerists. The couple also donates works to local schools and nonprofit organizations.

Last fall, after parts of Santa Rosa were leveled by wildfires that mercifully spared Sebastopol, he put a towering firefighter on his property to honor first responders. “We all came pretty close to burning. We all know somebody who lost everything, and if it wasn’t for these thousands of firemen …” Amiot says, his voice dropping. “I do a lot of sculptures, but that one is maybe the most powerful.”

Amiot and Laurent also do a brisk trade in quirky commercial pieces. A spiky porcupine touts Sebastopol Community Acupuncture on Gravenstein Highway and a bespectacled pooch reads in an easy chair at Copperfield’s Books on Main Street.

But Florence Avenue remains their prime gallery. On a bright summer afternoon, tourists Denise and Steve Teixeira of San Jose, Calif., were charmed. “It’s beautiful, and it’s free,” Denise said.

Several years back, Amiot put up a gate to keep fans from barging into the house, which — no surprise! — boasts highly trippy interiors. Brigitte painted the dining-room floor neon green with a maniacal yellow sun. He built a four-poster bed using tall, spent acetylene tanks as uprights, as well as a chair from half a bathtub.

*****

But there is more to Sebastopol than junk art. The town of 7,500 exudes a laid-back, aging-hippie vibe that offers a detour for those on the mindful, wineful circuit of Sonoma and Napa counties.

Nuke free, of course, and politically and socially liberal, Sebastopol became home to emigres after San Francisco’s 1967 “summer of love” counterculture invasion.

“I was pregnant and wanted to get out of there and raise my son in the country. It was more about the back-to-the-land movement than art back then. It was about digging in the dirt and being close to nature,” said Abby Bard, a Washingtonian who spent 10 years in San Francisco communes before settling down five miles outside Sebastopol. In 1996, she came “into town” and bought a century-old Florence Avenue Victorian home where she works as weaver, writer, and gardener.

“There was a lot of craft — fiber and clay — when I got here but Patrick really brought the art,” she said of her neighbor. Many of her friends are creative. They sew, paint, blow glass, make jewelry, teach yoga and dance.

The foodie scene is booming, from ambitious cafes and restaurants to the Barlow, a 13-acre market district whose local vendors sell flowers, clothing, art, soap, cheese, and home goods. Beer is brewed, spirits are distilled, and wine is made on the premises.

Nothing, however, quite captures Sebastopol’s zeitgeist like the free Wednesday night “Peacetown Concert” series in Ives Park, where you can’t go wrong wearing tie-dye. Hundreds of locals and tourists bring blankets, chairs, kids, and dogs to groove on the music and savor their own picnics or food truck fare.

In 2016, the city honored Amiot for decades of good deeds, particularly the movable “traffic cat” he donated that police haul to dangerous intersections because its eyes light up to warn speeding drivers. One of the many officials saluted Amiot’s great embrace of “Sebstopol-ness, whatever that is.”

“We call our move here an irrational leap of faith,” the artist explains later. “It’s important to give back to the people around us. After 20 years, I owe this town so much more than they think. They were so open-minded. It was my dream of what America was. We could take a risk and play.”

Where to eat: Ramen Gaijin, ramengaijin.com; Lowell’s, lowellssebastopol.com; Himalayan Tandoori and Curry House, himalayan-food.com; Pacific Market, pacificmkt.com.

Information: sonomacounty.com/cities/sebastopol

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.