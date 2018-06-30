New TSA rule affects quantity of powders allowed in carry-on bags

The Transportation Security Administration has implemented a rule that affects powdery substances in carry-on bags on flights bound for the United States from abroad.

Passengers now must store such granular items as flour, sugar, ground coffee, spices, powdered milk (such as baby formula), protein powders, and cosmetics in a container no larger than 12 ounces, about the size of a soda can. No plastic bag is required.

Objects placed in bigger containers may be subjected to additional screening at the checkpoint. If security officials cannot identify the substance — in TSA parlance, “effectively detect and resolve powders through testing protocols” — the passenger must figure out a way to place the material inside checked luggage at that point or toss it, but he or she will not be allowed to board a plane with it.

“There are a range of powders that could be used to irritate or harm aircraft passengers and air crew if released during flight,” said Lisa Farbstein, a TSA spokeswoman. “TSA is working with international partners to align global aviation security standards.”

The agency adopted similar measures for domestic travel in April. For instance, passengers must place all personal electronic devices larger than a cellphone, such as e-readers and tablets, into a bin and remove dense food items that clutter bag interiors.

The focus on powders is part of a larger wave of security initiatives at airports around the world. Many carriers and countries have invested in new checkpoint technologies, amped up airport security, and introduced procedures with the intention of better safeguarding planes and passengers.