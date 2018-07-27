In hotel rooms, the disappearing trash can

A king deluxe room at a Holiday Inn. A company spokesperson said he had no knowledge of a recent removal of trash cans.

What happened to all the trash cans?

They’re disappearing from some hotel rooms lately. I’ve noticed because of trash piling up during hotel stays; there’s no place to put it.

There are no national standards when it comes to hotel trash cans. The American Hotel & Lodging Association’s guidelines on recycling encourage members to reduce their waste and note that 60 percent of collected trash is recyclable. The hotels association did not respond to questions about its own trash can standards.

A Hilton representative said the company had “no plans” to remove or decrease trash cans from any of its brands. At InterContinental Hotels, which owns the Holiday Inn brand, among others, spokesperson Trey Newstedt said he was unaware of any recent removal and “we do not have anything to add on trash cans at this time.”

In their efforts to reduce waste, are hotels leaving their guests without a place to dispose of trash?

“It’s somewhat intentional,” says Ashlee Piper, a sustainability journalist and author. In the book, she tells readers that having only one trash can in their home will reduce consumption — and waste. “So, a home or hotel with one trash can can help to direct inhabitants to create less trash.”

Glenn Haussman, who hosts the No Vacancy podcast about the lodging industry, points to the bottom line: “Hotels are constantly evaluating every element of the room. The idea of having one trash can instead of two saves increments of time, which over the course of a year adds up to real savings on escalating labor costs.”

If you check into a hotel and can’t find a trash bin, call the front desk.

Elliott is a consumer advocate, journalist, and cofounder of the advocacy group Travelers United.