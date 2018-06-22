Carrying a real apple or a fake Gucci? Tell the customs officer

Earlier this year, a passenger at Washington Dulles International Airport was about to board his South African Airways flight when an obstacle appeared in the shape of an officer from Customs and Border Protection. During the random search, the officer asked the man how much money he was carrying. He responded $500, normally not an amount an officer would question — except this was a lie.

After digging a little deeper, the officer discovered $13,000 in the man’s luggage. In addition to fibbing, the traveler had also broken the law by not declaring funds exceeding $10,000. The man missed his flight, of course, and the agency seized his cash.

The moral of the story: Tell CBP exactly what you are carrying, down to the pack of nuts in your coat pocket.

“To be safe, it’s better to declare it than have to pay a fine,” said Patrick Orender, the agency’s assistant port director at Dulles.

More than 25,000 CBP officers and agriculture specialists protect hundreds of sea, air, and land portals. Thousands of undesirable items attempt to sneak into the country daily. Many hitch a ride on edible souvenirs purchased by unassuming tourists; others arrive through nefarious means orchestrated by smugglers. On a typical day last year, officials unearthed 352 pests; 4,638 quarantined items of the plant, meat, animal byproduct, and soil varieties; $265,205 in undeclared or illicit currency; and $3.3 million worth of products that violated intellectual-property rights.

Of the three categories the CBP oversees, two are straightforward: Don’t buy counterfeit goods, including that obviously fake Gucci bag, and always inform an officer if you are carrying 10 grand or more into or out of the country.

The list of prohibited items is long and involved. For instance, Yorkshire pudding made with suet or animal fat is not allowed into the United States from Britain because of the fear of foot-and-mouth disease and bovine spongiform encephalopathy (mad cow disease). But the stuffed pastry sans farm critters is allowed.

The greenlit map for one food might resemble a puzzle with large missing sections. Take pork, for instance. The agency accepts only commercially packaged and clearly labeled porcine products from Iceland, Australia, Canada, and Fiji, as well as some specialty cured hams and pork delicacies produced in preapproved facilities in Italy and Spain.

Or bananas. Caribbean vacationers can bring the fruit back from Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, and the Bahamas so long as the inspector can establish its place of origin. A foodstuff’s status can also change weekly, depending on the rise and fall of disease outbreaks and pest infestations.

“Your job is not to know what is allowed,” said agriculture specialist Valerie Woo at Dulles. “Your job is to tell me what you have, so I can tell you if it’s allowed.”

If you are worried that the act of declaring will automatically result in the agony of relinquishing, it won’t. If the officer deems the product safe, you can enter the country with it. However, if you knowingly flout the rules, the agency could slap you with a fine of $300 (first offender) to $10,000 (major violator) and revoke privileges in the trusted-traveler program.

The regulations are based on real threats. Plants and animals can harbor bugs and diseases. Counterfeit goods siphon profits from the original manufacturer and support an unsavory underworld.

Orender said the agency sees a rise in fake goods before major sporting events and at the holidays, when wish lists to Santa include coveted footwear and designer bags and scents.