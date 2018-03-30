Cabin for the sky

Off the Map Travel offers a night of viewing the Northern Lights outside Kilpisjärvi, Finland, in a glamping cabin that measures 2.5 meters wide, 4.5 meters long, and 2 meters high (about 8 feet by 15 feet by 6.5 feet), with a bed for two, a table, a dry toilet, a heater with thermostat, and a stove.

Anyone traveling to the far northeastern corner of Finland to the village of Kilpisjärvi, deep in the Arctic Circle, only a few miles away from either Sweden or Norway and 750 miles from Helsinki, now has the option of watching the Northern Lights in a glass-roofed cabin on skis that can be towed onto the tundra for unimpeded viewing.

Off the Map Travel offers three glamping cabins that measure 2.5 meters wide, 4.5 meters long, and 2 meters high (about 8 feet by 15 feet by 6.5 feet), with a bed for two, a table, a dry toilet, a heater with thermostat, and a stove.

A sample itinerary listed on its website (www.offthemap.travel) of four days and three nights — two nights in a log chalet (with hot tub, of course) and one night in the mobile cabin, with all meals – is about $2,200 per person, double occupancy, and includes transportation from the airport in Tromsø, Norway.

