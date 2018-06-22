﻿ Airline urges limits on airport alcohol sales

Ryanair, one of Europe’s busiest carriers, has urged airports to limit the number of alcoholic drinks and the hours of service to prevent intoxicated people from boarding aircraft.

After three passengers became “disruptive” during a flight from Dublin to Ibiza, the airline said in a statement, the plane diverted to Paris, where those passengers were removed and detained by French police.

Ryanair, citing the safety and comfort of other passengers and the crew as its primary concern, urged airports to consider setting a two-drink limit for passengers preparing to board and a total ban on alcohol sales before 10 a.m.

“It’s incumbent on the airports to introduce these preventive measures to curb excessive drinking and the problems it creates, rather than allowing passengers to drink to excess before their flights,” the airline said in email.

Alcohol has long been cited as the fuel for many air-rage incidents.

In May, a man who was refused a beer on an American Airlines flight, allegedly began spitting blood on a fellow passenger and tangling with the flight crew, prompting his arrest by the FBI.

In April, the British government proposed tightening controls on alcohol after several incidents, including an easyJet flight that was diverted after a group of inebriated women began threatening other passengers.