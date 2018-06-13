No offense, but coconut oil is the worst

The very best new eyebrow product May 23

I have a confession to make:

I don’t like coconut oil.

Please don’t throw things at me. (Maybe I should duck anyway, just to be safe?) I know — I know — what a cult following coconut oil has. People put it on their hair, their hands, their teeth. People use it to remove makeup.

The thing is, when I put coconut oil in my hair, even the slightest bit, it weighs my hair down and makes it look (to my eye, anyway) really greasy.

When I put it on my skin, it makes me break out like a hormonal teenager.

When I use it to take off eye makeup, it does take off my eye makeup. It also makes my eyes burn and run for a good 24 hours afterward.

It’s just not the oil for me.

My oil of choice is argan, made from the kernel of the argan tree. And, no offense to your coconut oil, but argan oil is the best. It’s not greasy, it absorbs quickly, and it’s incredibly moisturizing. I use it on my skin, my lips, my hair, my nails.

I buy the 100 percent Organic Argan Oil at Trader Joe’s, which sells it for 6.99 for a 1.7-oz. bottle. (By comparison, a 1.7-oz. bottle of Josie Maran 100 percent Pure Argan Oil is $48 at Sephora. I’ve used it, and it’s great. But it’s $48.)

I use argan oil as my daily and nightly moisturizer, layering a few drops over all the serums and potions I use to try to stave off the effects of time. I use it as a cuticle oil. I put a few drops on the ends of dry hair. I use it as lip balm.

What’s more, argan oil is an ingredient in some of my favorite beauty products.

Jergens Wet Skin Moisturizer with Restoring Argan Oil , $7.99 at drugstores. You apply this moisturizer before you towel off after the shower, which supposedly means you’re locking in more moisturizer — I just feel like I’m saving time in the morning. I love the scent of this lotion, which is ultra-moisturizing.

, $7.99 at drugstores. You apply this moisturizer before you towel off after the shower, which supposedly means you’re locking in more moisturizer — I just feel like I’m saving time in the morning. I love the scent of this lotion, which is ultra-moisturizing. Moroccan Magic lip balms , $3.99 at drugstores. These lip balms contain essential oils — my favorite is the peppermint eucalyptus — and add a ton of moisture without feeling heavy. I like to layer them over a matte lipstick for a little shine.

, $3.99 at drugstores. These lip balms contain essential oils — my favorite is the peppermint eucalyptus — and add a ton of moisture without feeling heavy. I like to layer them over a matte lipstick for a little shine. MoroccanOil Glimmer Shine, $14 at Sephora. I have dry hair that tends toward frizzy, particularly in the humid summer months. This spray hydrates hair and helps tame flyaways, and leaves behind a healthy-looking sheen.

If you’re a coconut devotee, give argan oil a try — it has all of the benefits and none of the grease.

Alison Smith doesn’t mind playing oil favorites. Got a burning beauty question? Email asmith@philly.com.