National Puppy Day: celebrate with these adorable photos of Philly pups

March 23 is National Puppy Day and dog owners in Philly are showing off their furry friends.

March 23 has gone to the dogs. Well, it’s gone to the puppies actually.

Today marks National Puppy Day. The day promotes puppy adoptions and has the mission of spreading information about puppy mills. Founded in 2006, National Puppy Day is about recognizing the impact that puppies have on the lives of their owners.

Of course, taking to social media is the go-to way of showing the world just how special your fur baby is. So, we put out the call for the cutest puppy pictures the Philly area has to offer to help us celebrate National Puppy Day.

Enjoy.

Charlie and Milo

Falkor

Stanley

Josie and Tate (in their Eagles green)

#OurPhilly #NationalPuppyDay Our rescues Josie & Tate are still basking in the glow the Eagles Super Bowl win! pic.twitter.com/4fdTWk1adv — JenGatta (@JenniMoyer1) March 23, 2018

Hildegard and Wolfgang

Stella and Morgan

Dexter

Asford

Rocky

Rollie

Xander

Jack

Want to share your puppy photo with us for a chance to be featured? Share your photo on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook by tagging it #OurPhilly or email it to us at audience@philly.com.

