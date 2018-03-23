National Puppy Day: celebrate with these adorable photos of Philly pups

March 23 has gone to the dogs. Well, it’s gone to the puppies actually.
Today marks National Puppy Day. The day promotes puppy adoptions and has the mission of spreading information about puppy mills. Founded in 2006, National Puppy Day is about recognizing the impact that puppies have on the lives of their owners.
Of course, taking to social media is the go-to way of showing the world just how special your fur baby is. So, we put out the call for the cutest puppy pictures the Philly area has to offer to help us celebrate National Puppy Day.
Enjoy.
Charlie and Milo
Falkor
Happy #nationalpuppyday to #falkor the #shichon #OurPhilly pic.twitter.com/GCMb4vnRDk
— Jessika (@Momandposh) March 23, 2018
>> READ MORE: Where you can do puppy yoga in Philadelphia
Stanley
Stanley in a patriotic mood, celebrating #NationalPuppyDay #OurPhilly pic.twitter.com/zfBHOAbMv8
— Susan Ilene Johnson (@susanfromphilly) March 23, 2018
Josie and Tate (in their Eagles green)
#OurPhilly #NationalPuppyDay Our rescues Josie & Tate are still basking in the glow the Eagles Super Bowl win! pic.twitter.com/4fdTWk1adv
— JenGatta (@JenniMoyer1) March 23, 2018
Hildegard and Wolfgang
My puppers. Hildegard and Wolfgang! #ourphilly #nationalpuppyday pic.twitter.com/A8swmRSU5z
— Leigh Wetterau (@LWetterau) March 23, 2018
Stella and Morgan
My fur babies @phillydotcom #spoiledrotten #nationalpuppyday #ourphilly #philly #stella # morgan #whorescuedwho pic.twitter.com/irhErUGHUe
— kimmie (@kim_hibbs) March 23, 2018
Dexter
snow p l a y❄️🐾 #Dextergram #dogsofmanayunk #ourphilly
A post shared by Jenna Nicolosi (@jenna_nicolosi) on
Asford
While not so much a puppy anymore, always mommy's baby, #AsfordtheAkita! #NationalPuppyDay #OurPhilly pic.twitter.com/yOl54tdPiJ
— DonnaFrisbyGreenwood (@DAFrizzG) March 23, 2018
Rocky
Rollie
Happy #NationalPuppyDay from #RollieTDog to all the #dogsofinstgram!! #ourphilly
A post shared by Isaac F. Slepner (@ifslepner) on
Xander
#OurPhilly #NationalPuppyDay @Eagles #Eagles # pic.twitter.com/uWMwfrxySx
— kmeitz (@kmeitz12) March 23, 2018
Jack
#NationalPuppyDay #ourphilly pic.twitter.com/BOJZfXBCn7
— Kristina Dougherty (@KristinaDo) March 23, 2018
Want to share your puppy photo with us for a chance to be featured? Share your photo on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook by tagging it #OurPhilly or email it to us at audience@philly.com.
Comment policy:
Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.
Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.
Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.