Former Tibetan Buddhist monk, Losang Samten is a master of the mandala, a spiritual sand painting whose creation is part meditation, part art. He and apprentice Soo Kyong Kim spent a week sprinkling grains of sand in 30 colors onto a 5-foot-by-5-inch glass table at the Chenrezig Tibetan Buddhist Center in Northern Liberties.

With a swipe of foam brushes the mandala was reduced to a pile of colorful sand. This was the goal of the effort.

