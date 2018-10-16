A study in impermanence

A week spent creating detailed sand art, before dismantling it in a sweep.

Former Tibetan Buddhist monk, Losang Samten is a master of the mandala, a spiritual sand painting whose creation is part meditation, part art. He and apprentice Soo Kyong Kim spent a week sprinkling grains of sand in 30 colors onto a 5-foot-by-5-inch glass table at the Chenrezig Tibetan Buddhist Center in Northern Liberties.

With a swipe of foam brushes the mandala was reduced to a pile of colorful sand. This was the goal of the effort.

