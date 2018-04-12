Everyone is doing it: Indulgent baths now the antidote to a packed schedule 

Regan Tilton enjoys a bath with rose petals and scented candles at her home in Center City Philadelphia. Tilton holds two jobs and finds baths at her apartment in Center City Philadelphia to be relaxing and rejuvenating.

Four or five times a week, Bethany Asplundh performs an hour-long bath ritual.

She fills her handmade Japanese soaking tub with 100-degree water, bath salts, and oils — eucalyptus to clear her sinuses, lemon to wake her up, lavender to calm her down — and dry brushes her skin to stimulate lymph flow, improve circulation and exfoliate. Then, the 52-year-old of Phoenixville relaxes in her dimly lit bathroom and listens to a book on Audible.

It sounds downright indulgent, foreign even. But more people are turning to baths as an antidote to the very packed, plugged-in schedule that typically makes such luxuries elusive.

Baths are big, and sales of bath products, bath services, even bathtub installations prove it: A March survey by Rescue Spa showed 63 percent of 2,000 respondents took baths. At Lush Cosmetics, bath bomb sales in North America have increased 71 percent, or $50 million, since 2015. In 2017 alone, Lush sold 17 million handmade bath bombs. There are even burgeoning hemp products for baths.

“There’s a good focus on self-care right now,” said Kim Zimmerman, e-commerce director at Rescue Spa in Rittenhouse Square. Baths are “something people can do to disconnect and take a little me-time.”

To satisfy increased clients’ demand, the spa created a new bath salts category within its bath and body product line two years ago that now includes five products. While she wouldn’t share sales figure, Zimmerman said reorders of these products are especially strong.

Pursoma, a beauty and wellness company in New York that sells bath salts and touts a Pursoma “bath ritual,” launched in 2014 in one boutique, and grew to 50 accounts in its first year. It most recently added Nordstrom as a client, and now has 200 accounts with its best-seller, Digital Detox Bath ($34), “helping to fight wired and tired syndrome, giving people a chance to disconnect,” said CEO Shannon Vaughn. Currently in the works is a line for hotels.

“When you travel, you are alone or have the time to have that ritual in your room with no one bugging you,” Vaughn said.

For Regan Tilton, 37, of Washington Square, a once-or-twice-a-week bath helps her sleep better, clears her energy, and calms and soothes her. Busy with two jobs — reiki healer in Society Hill and operations manager at Chilly Dog Sweaters in Broomall — she sometimes lights candles or adds crystals or flower petals to the salts, baking soda and essential oils that help her meditate.

A half-hour soak is also a weekly tradition for Zina Sejdic. With so many bath products on the market, she takes a weekly visit to Lush — the birthplace of the bath bomb — to try whatever’s new. “You can have a mini at-home spa day for under $20,” she said.

Annabelle Levi, 14, of Queen Village, soaks in bath bombs while catching up on her latest TV shows on her water-resistant phone each evening.

“I like how it fizzes up, smells so good and makes your skin so soft,” said Levi. “I’m at peace and no one can bother me and I don’t have to focus on any of my work.”

Cannabidiol Bath Salts (CBD) from Ambika Herbals is a big seller for men and women at Rescue Spa ($50). The company introduced one cannabis-infused product in 2014 and now sells five — including salves, salts and a tincture. This is the company’s most popular line. While the products contain a low quantity of THC, the main psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, “it’s not enough to get you high,” said Erica Ragusa, founder of Ambika Herbals in Breckenridge, Colo.

“It interacts with the brain to induce a calming effect, has pain relieving properties and works as an anti-inflammatory,” Ragusa said.

The hospitality industry, too, has capitalized on the bath trend, often installing soaking tubs to draw guests. Kimpton Hotels say its Fuji soaking tubs — – in 36 of the 230 rooms at the Palomar Hotel and 44 of the 268 rooms at the Monaco Hotel — are roomy enough for two, and some are placed in front of a window to look out over Independence Mall, said Christina Paonessa, its public relations specialist. Complimentary bath salts are available upon request.

The Four Seasons has late fall plans to install soaking tubs in some rooms at its Philadelphia location, but currently offers guests several bath rituals in Seychelles, with menus in each villa for a private experience conducted by a dedicated “bath butler,” or after-treatment baths in the open air at the spa.

In-home bathtubs also have gone through a metamorphosis: According to Elle H-Millard, a certified kitchen designer and industry relations manager for the National Kitchen and Bath Association in Hackettstown, N.J., out are traditional tubs and whirlpools (which many people found unsanitary); in are soaking tubs — typically freestanding and deeper than a standard tub and often more sculptural in style.

A 2017-18 study showed the popularity of tubs grew 26 percent since 2015. Metal tubs are especially popular, as they keep the water temperature consistent and manufacturers offer a variety of stock and custom finishes.

But you don’t need a soaking tub — or even any tub — to get the relaxation benefits advocates tout. Zimmerman found herself yearning for a bath in an Airbnb without a tub, so she created a mustard bath in a large metal bucket, stuck her feet in, and wrapped herself in a blanket.

“I felt very much as relaxed as I do in a bath,” she recalled.

