Freshman's college plans include getting boob job

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. It is the most popular and widely syndicated column in the world - known for its uncommon common sense.

DEAR ABBY: My wife's niece, a high school senior, is a beautiful girl with an excellent, well-proportioned figure. Like many girls her age, she's narcissistic and obsessed with her looks, and constantly posting pictures of herself on social media.

She's off to college in a few months, and "in order to ensure she's attractive to boys," wants to get a boob job. She works in a clothing store and has saved toward the cost.

Her mother and aunt are supportive and willing to help her pay for it. Their logic is, they both had boob jobs. However, they had theirs done well into their 40s, after their children were born and as clear-thinking adults. I feel being supportive of an 18-year-old making such a major decision for what I think is the wrong reason is irresponsible parenting.

I know it's absolutely none of my business, and I won't say a word, but I wonder what your commonsense opinion is. They do read your column.

- Rational uncle in the west

DEAR UNCLE: I agree with you that getting breast enhancement surgery to be more attractive to boys is doing it for the wrong reason. But my "commonsense" opinion is that if the cosmetic surgery is approved by the girl's mother and aunt, for your own safety, you should stay out of the minefield.

Baby shower for dad would be appropriate

DEAR ABBY: My 23-year-old son, "John," got his girlfriend, "Jane," pregnant. Everyone seemed to be happy - I know I was - even though they were not going to get married.

Well, they had a big fight and Jane moved out. They say their relationship is over and irreparable. I want to have a baby shower for my son because he is going to need stuff at his house, too. Jane does not want to attend. Can I have a baby shower for my son?

- Grandma in waiting

DEAR GRANDMA: Under the circumstances, a shower for your son would be appropriate for the reason you stated in your letter. Jane's absence should not prevent there from being one. However, I hope with time the drama will subside, and Jane will realize children need both parents present in their lives and will be able to successfully co-parent with your son.

Sound advice

about phone scams

DEAR ABBY: Over the past few months, my husband and I have been getting phone calls claiming we have been charged with a crime and face dire consequences if we don't return the call immediately. As a recent law enforcement retiree, my husband knows these calls are bogus.

Please remind your readers NO ONE is ever informed of legitimate legal action against them by a prerecorded phone call. This includes the IRS. Notice of legitimate action is sent through the postal service or personally delivered by a court-designated representative, usually the police. I don't want any of your readers, especially retirees, to fall victim to this scam.

- Retirees, watch out!