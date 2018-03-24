Search

Iconic images from Philadelphia and Washington, DC marches

03/24/2018
Christian Carter, from Pennsylvania, leads a group of Pennsylvania students as they walk down Pennsylvania Ave. in Washington D.C. during the March for Our Lives rally on Saturday, March 24, 2018.
JOSE F. MORENO / Staff Photographer
Nia Arrington from Pittsburgh, PA. leads a group of Pennsylvania students during the March for Our Lives rally along Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C., Saturday, March 24, 2018.
JOSE F. MORENO / Staff Photographer
Students from Pennsylvania are present at the March for Our Lives rally along Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington DC. Saturday, March 24, 2018.
JOSE F. MORENO / Staff Photographer
Students from Pennsylvania are present at the March for Our Lives rally along Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington DC. Saturday, March 24, 2018.
JOSE F. MORENO / Staff Photographer
Students from Pennsylvania are present at the March for Our Lives rally along Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington DC. Saturday, March 24, 2018.
JOSE F. MORENO / Staff Photographer
Participants in the March for Our Lives rally in Washington, D.C. are reflected in the glasses of a fellow protestors along Pennsylvania Ave. in Washington, D.C. on Sat. March 24, 2018.
JOSE F. MORENO / Staff Photographer
Adam Pol, left and Zack Soverano, right, hold signs in front of the U.S. Capitol during the March for Our Lives rally along Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington DC. Saturday, March 24, 2018.
JOSE F. MORENO / Staff Photographer
Jeannette Holloway with "KIDS LIVES MATTER" pin to the from of her hat before the start of the March for Our Lives rally at 5th and Market streets near Independence Hall, Philadelphia, Saturday, March 24, 2018.
SYDNEY SCHAEFER / Staff Photographer
Springfield HS sophomore Deborah Persico, 16, marches during the March for Our Lives rally in Phila., Pa. on March 24, 2018.
ELIZABETH ROBERTSON / Staff Photographer
Buttons, souvenirs from the March for Our Lives in Washington, D.C. are available for purchase from vendors along the parade route, Saturday, March 24, 2018.
JOSE F. MORENO / Staff Photographer
Protestors demanding action from elected leaders climbed on top of a statue at the National Archives Museum to watch the March for Our Lives rally along Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington DC. Saturday, March 24, 2018.
JOSE F. MORENO / Staff Photographer
Protestors hold up signs in front of the U.S. Capitol during the March for Our Lives rally along Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington DC. Saturday, March 24, 2018.
JOSE F. MORENO / Staff Photographer
The March for Our Lives, on Pennsylvania Avenue, in Washington D.C., on March 24, 2018.
JESSICA GRIFFIN / Staff Photographer
Protestors attend the March for Our Lives, on Pennsylvania Avenue, in Washington D.C., on March 24, 2018.
JESSICA GRIFFIN / Staff Photographer
Lana Travis, a sophomore from Reston, Virginia, holds a sign at the March for Our Lives, on Pennsylvania Avenue, in Washington D.C., on March 24, 2018.
JESSICA GRIFFIN / Staff Photographer
Protestors attend the March for Our Lives, on Pennsylvania Avenue, in Washington D.C., on March 24, 2018.
JESSICA GRIFFIN / Staff Photographer
A unidentified man holds a cut out poster of President Trump, during the march for Our Lives rally along Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington DC. Saturday, March 24, 2018.
JOSE F. MORENO / Staff Photographer
Connor Felio, age-18, from New York, marches down during the march for Our Lives rally along Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington DC. Saturday, March 24, 2018.
JOSE F. MORENO / Staff Photographer
Hundreds of people make their way down Market Street while marching in the Philadelphia March for Our Lives on Saturday morning, March 24, 2018.
SYDNEY SCHAEFER / Staff Photographer
Sacred Heart Academy students Sony Schell and Daniella Fadjoh (right) voice their support during the March for Our Lives march and rally in Phila., Pa. on March 24, 2018.
ELIZABETH ROBERTSON / Staff Photographer
Hundreds of people make their way down Christopher Columbus Boulevard in Philadelphia at the end of the Philadelphia March for Our Lives on Saturday morning, March 24, 2018. Cities all across the country are participating in similar marches to stand together against gun violence.
SYDNEY SCHAEFER / Staff Photographer
March for Our Lives rally along Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington DC. Saturday, March 24, 2018.
JOSE F. MORENO / Staff Photographer
A school teacher with a sign that reads, "I AM TRAINED TO TEACH MATH AND SCIENCE, NOT TO CARRY AND SHOOT GUNS" makes her opinion known during the Philadelphia March for Our Lives rally.
SYDNEY SCHAEFER / Staff Photographer
Frank Hood, 74, and John O'Shea, 75, right,marching down Market Street in Center City, Philadelphia during the local March for Our Lives rally on Saturday morning, March 24, 2018. Cities all across the country are participating in similar marches.
SYDNEY SCHAEFER / Staff Photographer
Dianna Coleman, 40, shows off her shirt while drumming on a plastic bucket prior to the start of Philadelphia's March for Our Lives at 5th and Market streets on Saturday morning, March 24, 2018.
SYDNEY SCHAEFER / Staff Photographer
Princess Rahman (center), 18, of Sacred Heart Academy in Bryn Mawr, leads march attendees in a chant prior to the start of Philadelphia's March for Our Lives at 5th and Market on Saturday morning, March 24, 2018. Cities all across the country are participating in similar marches to stand together against gun violence in schools.
SYDNEY SCHAEFER / Staff Photographer
Jordan Semmont, age 16, from Maryland, during the March for Our Lives rally in Washington DC. Saturday, March 24, 2018.
JOSE F. MORENO / Staff Photographer
Attendees of rally March for Our Lives along Market St. in Philadelphia, Pa. on March 24, 2018. Cities all across the country are participating in similar marches to stand together against gun violence in schools after at a school in Parkland, Florida.
ELIZABETH ROBERTSON / Staff Photographer
Attendees of rally March for Our Lives along Market St. in Philadelphia, Pa. on March 24, 2018. Cities all across the country are participating in similar marches to stand together against gun violence in schools after at a school in Parkland, Florida.
ELIZABETH ROBERTSON / Staff Photographer
Attendees of rally March for Our Lives along Market St. in Philadelphia, Pa. on March 24, 2018. Cities all across the country are participating in similar marches to stand together against gun violence in schools after at a school in Parkland, Florida.
ELIZABETH ROBERTSON / Staff Photographer
Attendees of rally March for Our Lives along Market St. in Philadelphia, Pa. on March 24, 2018. Cities all across the country are participating in similar marches to stand together against gun violence in schools after at a school in Parkland, Florida.
ELIZABETH ROBERTSON / Staff Photographer
U.S. Senator Bob Casey speaks at the Philadelphia ,March for Our Lives rally on Christopher Columbus Boulevard in Philadelphia on Saturday morning, March 24, 2018.
SYDNEY SCHAEFER / Staff Photographer
Rebecca Salus, a Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School class of 1996 alumna and the regional leader of the MSD Philly Alumni Group, speaks at the Philadelphia March for Our Lives rally on Christopher Columbus Boulevard on Saturday morning, March 24, 2018.
SYDNEY SCHAEFER / Staff Photographer
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro with marchers at the start of the March for Our Lives rally in Center City, Philadelphia on Saturday, March 24, 2018.
ELIZABETH ROBERTSON / Staff Photographer
