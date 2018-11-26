Horoscopes: Monday, Nov. 26, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You've had your moments of being entirely too busy, so you don't take it personally when someone close to you gets caught up in the bustle. You'll be an invaluable asset to a busy person today.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The first rule is to love yourself. It may seem noble to love someone else more than you love yourself, but because this violates the first rule, it leads to problems. You'll be able to do more for others when you follow the first rule.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). One version of mistaken identity is when you mentally imbue others with powers they do not possess. To accurately recognize the strengths and limits of others is a form of love.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). It's a comfort to know where you belong. You created a place for yourself, and you could do the same in any number of places should you choose to move.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). While others complain about what's wrong,you home in on the problem, learn all you can about the surrounding circumstances and fix it in a way that satisfies both the small and the big picture.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Much depends on where the information comes from. Credible sources get listened to. So do attractive or unexpected sources. Unfortunately, familiar sources are commonly disregarded.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Keep an eye toward the abilities and needs of those around you. You're looking at a wide range of strengths and weaknesses, but there's a way to guide all to the fullness of their capacity.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). People often overestimate the strength of their boundaries. If even a small part of the fence is down, that's where intruders will enter. Make sure that enforcements are fully in place.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You will enjoy your own personal space and time. Solitude will nurture and restore you. Those who "get" you know when to leave you alone. The others will need a hint. Where gentle reminders fail, be assertive.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Though it can be disappointing to learn just how self-centered people can really be, it also takes some of the pressure off to learn that they care more about how they feel when they're around you than anything else.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Luck will play a role, but it's not the part you expect. It's still important to set up your plan and follow up with your contingency plan. The more prepared you are the more confident you'll be.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). The foresight it takes to avoid a bad situation often comes in hindsight. People who've already had the experience of being in a bad situation are the best at avoiding getting stuck in the future.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (Nov. 26). New faces come in and out of your projects, invigorating them with exciting energy. When you want a commitment from someone, all you have to do is ask. Your attention to health will have far-reaching benefits. Virgo and Libra adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 5, 23, 11, 19 and 2.