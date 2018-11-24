Horoscopes: SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 24, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You can love like a child, a parent, a concerned citizen, an adolescent. None of these is right or wrong, but it's helpful to be aware of your characterization.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Your exciting life is too involving to let trivial matters interrupt the flow. Even so, small pleasures aren't trivial matters. The distinction will be key today.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Close relationships sometimes become close by accident. But they can only stay close through deliberate decisions to do so. Good relationships involve honoring the commitment.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). A person who doesn't seem to be paying attention actually is, just not to the thing you'd prefer. Figure out where the attention is going. Is this a loop of self-absorption? If so, run, don't walk, away.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Feelings will burble up, asking to be tended to, however inconvenient that may seem. Be brave. Take the emotional plunge. See what's there. Yes, a little pain goes with it, but it's over quickly. And then the healing begins.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Good news for all Virgos: Planning leads to happiness. And today you're in just the mood to set your sites on the future, plunk down cash and dream through the days before the fun.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). If you were a cartoon character with an angel on one shoulder and a devil on the other, your angel would get a lot more screen time today. Removing temptation gives the devil little to talk about.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). There are a great number of people who think along similar lines as you. They just don't happen to be in your immediate family. Branch out.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Due to life's interruptions and temporary complications, there are personal rituals that have fallen to the wayside. Consider bringing them back. You now have the space to commit.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Maybe it sounds flippant, but the phrase "who cares?" can also be liberating. You're not in charge of the entire world, so limit your caring to the things you actually care about.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You'll have the choice of whether to purchase a thing or an event. While material possessions decay, memories solidify under the strength of nostalgia.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Put learning to learn on the agenda. Also, thinking about thinking belongs there. If you know how to think about a thing, the action that follows will be an organic extension.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (Nov. 24). At first it's slow progress toward your concrete goal, and then momentum picks up, with different and better results than intended. Build on it by investing more effort and rallying more people. You'll capture magic, share with a group and start a creative sideline. The windfalls will be in February and May. Gemini and Aries adore you. Your lucky numbers: 10, 2, 28, 37, 17.