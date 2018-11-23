Horoscopes: FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 23, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Beyond the classic stripes of iron bars, cages take on all sorts of material forms. In what way do you need to get free?

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Why is it taking so long? When do we get there? These questions are completely natural, though unhelpful. Calm the restless heart and see, with clarity, the current opportunities.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Today is like an elevator. You get on, knowing the risk, and take it because it's time to leave one reality. When this ride is done, the doors open onto another.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You'll be dealing with people who are new to the environment you know so well. You'll strongly influence their reception of it.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You strive to be the best, but "the best" can be hard to assess. How is it measured? Not in popularity or awards. Those yardsticks can only measure consensus and social agreement, which often has little to do with the best.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You don't believe that your win has to come at somebody else's loss, but you should be aware that there are many around who do have this scarcity-minded approach. For best results, steer clear.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The love flowing through a relationship is not like it was in the beginning, or yesterday, or earlier this morning. And that's OK. Love will continue to make many forms, all of them enriching.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You acknowledge people by listening to them, remembering things about them, reflecting back to them a version of themselves that represents how they'd like to be seen. Generous heart, your love boomerang is coming. SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). It's so easy to fall in love, or have an affectionate feeling about someone, that the reality of the ongoing work of relationships can come as a surprise. Expect it and be ready to embrace it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). The great thing about falling behind is, you never know how strong, smart and able you are until you're tasked with catching up. Afterward, you no longer think every small setback spells disaster. Recovery is in your nature.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). There's not one way to work. People at work can be still as the moon or hummingbird quick. The action of work varies. Some stare into space, some sweat or cry. Your work, whatever form it takes, will be deeply respected. PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Some vestiges of who you were in your yesteryears might be holding you back. It probably has to do with an old habit or viewpoint. Getting rid of a material representation of the era will provide a magical, metaphorical release.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (Nov. 23). You know that you're incredibly valuable, and are so secure in that knowledge that you think of yourself less and less often. This is freedom. A new level of optimism emerges. More highlights: the club you're invited to, an unforgettable date and the satisfactory resolution of a conflict that's affected your family for years. Aquarius and Cancer adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 4, 24, 3, 7 and 38.