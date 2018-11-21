Horoscopes: WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 21, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You might be surprised at what brings you to your senses: little random splashes of life to wake you out of the lull of ordinary moments. Once your body is alert to it, delights come.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Would you rather scroll through life or stroll through it? Your earth sign wisdom will choose the latter, and yet the dictates of your lifestyle will probably have you doing the former unless you make a conscious effort to get out.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Every feeling is a message. Many aren't that big a deal, but if you ignore or shush them, they become more powerful. Nothing likes to be stifled.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Nonverbal communication is usually more informative than verbal communication. And yet, the particular words used will be significant today. The legalities of the matter will depend on it.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). It takes some boldness to be vulnerable, but if you have the guts to share a bit about what you really want, you'll find out quickly whether the other person has compatible needs. You'll know right away if this is worth pursuing or not.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Even exceptionally loving people sometimes love to hate who they hate. Exceptionally intelligent people will mostly do this in their own diaries though, especially under this gossipy sky.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You'll feel honored to have a starring role in the life story of others. Just know that it's a story you don't get to write. You'll play your part however you wish, and they'll interpret it however they wish.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Sympathy is a state of compassion for others that may involve concern or pity. Empathy takes it to the next level. You don't merely observe the way others are feeling, you share in it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Allow your mind and heart to guide you in the art of putting yourself higher on your list of priorities. Make yourself important now. Don't wait for your health to have to do the guiding.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You may be the catalyst that, through no effort or intention of your own, happens to awaken something in others. This has repercussions. Know what's your responsibility and what isn't.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). People want answers, and they'll come to you. It's flattering, though you're not obligated to contribute. Also, consider that sometimes wordless answers are the most accurate.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). How much free will each person has is a philosophical and existential debate. But if you don't feel free, it's a problem. That much is clear. Actively seek to gain more agency in your own life.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (Nov. 21). The Dalai Lama, Bill Murray and you have something in common this year. None of you regard new people as strangers. A combination of intelligent curiosity and good relationships will carry you from one interesting experience to another. Capricorn and Pisces adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 3, 38, 22, 18 and 50.