Horoscopes: TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 20, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Like most people, you unconsciously seek out what you believe might heal the wounds of the past. Unlike most, you wake up to question your motives.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Your areas of deep sensitivity and feeling needn't be quite so protected in light of your choice to be in environments that support you fully. So you can let your guard down a bit.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). What if you knew your belief in someone was the essential ingredient that would allow that person to grow into who he or she wanted to be? Act as if this is so, and you'll bring magic to your world.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). To need security is natural. Those who've had it don't think about this as much as those who haven't. When things shake up a little, it's good, but no one wants to live every day as an earthquake.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Communicating well starts with a feeling that you can - that no one is going to leave or get too upset if you bring up an uncomfortable truth. Your success in relationships will be due in part to the emotional maturity of all involved.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). A touch of fantasy can be excellent for relationships, but when fantasy becomes the preferred mode, the relationship never gets a chance to thrive. Avoid the dynamic of needing to save or be saved.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Extreme independence is an illusion. People need interaction to survive. Don't be fooled by someone who seems fine as a solo act. Even introverts benefit from fellowship.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Believe your heart. Listen to what it tells you. It's OK to feel that you're somehow lacking, even though the picture looks about right. This could be about people being there for you, but not in the way that you need.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). It's safe to move forward. It still could turn out to be a prickly arrangement, but you can handle it, and besides, there is opportunity in that, too. Such challenges will build emotional muscle tone.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Turbulence isn't passion, but it might look like it. The excitement of conflict produces similar symptoms, so it's a fair mistake you don't have time for today.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Though you may not say that you approve of yourself, it shows in your every action today. You've a comfort level, a confidence, and all you do will be congruent with your inner drive.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You'll rely on machines, and your life will be better for it as long as you remember that machines can't think. Rather, they make deductions based on data. Bring your considerable intuition and emotional insight to the equation, too.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (Nov. 20). You enjoy making people happy, but it's not your job to please the world. Drop that idea, and a healthier set of priorities and boundaries appears. At first it seems it's your turn to be happy, and then you realize you don't have to take turns. You get your needs met on a daily basis. Leo and Virgo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 4, 44, 48 and 16.