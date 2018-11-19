Horoscopes: MONDAY, NOVEMBER 19, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You've deep, important work to get to, and you will. Even though you believe you've landed where you are for a reason, you'll move too fast to benefit from wondering what that reason is.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). It will be fun to see who turns up to join the social fun, and there will likely be a few wild cards in the bunch. Out-of-town visitors will bring good energy.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Surprise! Magnetize! Enchant! The charms keep coming with you today, so don't be surprised at all the fans you'll gather between now and the full moon. CANCER (June 22-July 22). There's a whole group, but the speaker keeps directing the message just to you. What's this all about? Could be a crush, or maybe you're seen as the power player.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The goal is to patiently accept the present. Because the moments are blurring by so fast, this will involve taking a breath, slowing down and stepping back so you can properly see the particular comforts and discomforts at play.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You're undaunted by the things that used to make you back away in fear. Why? Because the heavy responsibilities are also the ones that make you shine.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Knives cut. Daggers go deeper. Disapproval goes deeper still. Stay away from people who give disapproval on the regular. And certainly refrain from disapproving of yourself.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Anytime you make a change, the people around you have to adjust. Sometimes they don't want to. In that case, if the change is something you really want, it's fundamental that you change the people around you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Go ahead and say what's on your mind. You never know how it will land, and your luck will be pretty uncanny. Observations that would seem to be apropos of nothing might actually be germane to the main issue.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Words come in and out of fashion, get overused and start to mean something different or perhaps nothing at all. "Love" is one word that never gets old. Even if the meaning changes for you, it will never disappear.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Just like the expanding universe, you are never static. Even when you're still, you're doing something. In today's case, the stillness leads to a burst of productivity this evening.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). The person who loves you will think of you today when things are going well, when they're not, when there's something interesting, when there's nothing to do – basically all the livelong day.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (Nov. 19). Worries drop off at the top of the year when you cover a base, tie a loose end or make an important decision. Once you're worry-free, your energy doubles, and your charisma follows. Spend more time with those you want to be more like. Leo and Capricorn adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 1, 33, 28 and 45.