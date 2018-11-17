Horoscopes: SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 18, 201

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Choosing to be close to people who honor and treasure your best qualities is as much a form of self-protection as choosing not to be with people who don't. Work both sides of it today.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Take out your stamp of approval, and press it, kiss-like, onto your own work. Then ink it up really good and tag a few more things in your life. For instance, anoint your own shoulder with it, because you're doing mighty fine.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The quality of your relationships affects your happiness more than any other single factor. Money and status bumps are nice, but feeling good about what's between you and those close to you is nicer.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You'll give your knowledge to others today. Everything counts. Tidbits, thoughts, wisdom nuggets – you give it, and it matters. That part will feel good, seeing that you've made a difference.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). It takes some trick to turn the conversation the way you want it to go, but you've a few up your sleeve. Besides, you have something to get settled, and a face-to-face exchange is the best way.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Who is taking care of you? This is what you wonder as you spread your care here and there. Don't worry. Someday when you need a hand, it will be there for you. Anyway, it's good to be strong and able. Enjoy that.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The sound of aligned interests is often "ha-ha-ha." Solidarity will be shown through humor, and laughter will be not only a sweet sound but a sign of successful group endeavors to come.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The relationship used to be different. The way it used to be is still inside there, waiting like the surprise center, the smallest Russian nesting doll in the set, the only really solid version of the whole bunch.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You'll never be sorry for employing civility. There are many other ways you could go that would be effective, maybe even more so, but they are a risk to be measured.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). As far as the "haves" and "have-nots" go, it's tricky. The "haves" will appear to be rich in certain things that most people want. Yet the "have-nots" may be wealthier in the things that matter.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Who are your friends? This is the question of the day, not because you question the ties you know well but because you're moving into new realms with new people and you need to find out where you can safely put your trust.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). What charms one person will most likely charm 100 or more. Consider taking it public. The more people you add to your network today the more money you'll make tomorrow.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (Nov. 18). You're not afraid of competition, and you see obstacles as a gift. Because of this attitude, you'll wind up training by putting yourself up against formidable opponents. Your lucky numbers are: 14, 33, 25, 7 and 49.