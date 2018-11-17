Horoscopes: SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 17, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You're on the path, and you could use a lift. Don't look to those people at the destination; they have already arrived. The help you need will come from one who's just a little further along.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You're in the early stages of what will become a very significant piece of work. So pace yourself. Take the time to learn to do it right. This will sets up future success.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). One person can make a difference and play many different roles, helping in several capacities. But one person cannot fulfill every every role. Avoid trying to be someone's "everything."

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Not all of the words and attitudes learned from authorities over the years have been helpful, and you're still unlearning a few of them. Today it will be easy to break a bad habit.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). If you're alone, be active and get things done. And if you're in the mood to just hang out, do it with people. It will be relaxing, but you'll still be accomplishing something. Face time always counts!

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Those who badmouth others are no better than the ones they disparage. But you learned that long ago. You're an excellent judge of character. Now find the people you want to be around.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You don't like to put on airs, and you've an aversion to pretense. Your easy open manner makes people feel safe enough to show you who they really are, and this puts relationships on solid ground.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You'll feel more successful when you narrow the day's ambitions down to one important task. As soon as you finish that one, new options open up.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). An honest connection is important to you in these times of enhanced pictures and canned responses provided by talking robots. You know the truth when you feel it, intensely.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Generic advice – like "relax!" "walk it off!" or "smile!" – can seem demeaning, which is why you refrain from giving it and also make a point not to be around people who give it. That said, the fix for today may be a little generic.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). While some fear that people will laugh at their work, comedians fear the opposite. Whatever your strength or fear, there is someone who embodies the flip of it. Reach that person today.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). More than 50 years ago, the celebrated wit James Thurber commented, "Nowadays men lead lives of noisy desperation." It's even more true today.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (Nov. 17). Your love will be the constant in many people's lives, and it doubles back to delight you in poetic and exciting ways. Other highlights of the next 12 months include travel to a balmy place, a distant correspondence that leads to closeness and a personal upgrade that brings you status. Gemini and Capricorn adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 20, 7, 33 and 49.