Horoscopes: FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 16, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Needing to be right is a human instinct related to processing. No one can proper functionally without a little of it. Needing to be right all of the time is a sign of emotional and intellectual immaturity.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Whatever you can do to lift, smooth or heal your home environment will positively change who you are out in the world.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Naivety has its advantages. Functionality is in the hands of the user. She who doesn't see a thing as broken won't be bothered with the prospect of fixing it.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Spiritual wonder and faithful decision-making will contribute to your success. It's an instance of magic that you have to be looking for to find.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). On earth, red is hot and blue is cold. In other places in the galaxy, red is among the coldest of heat colors and blue is extremely hot. Consider the larger context.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). After a series of intellectually clear days, cleanly pointed toward their purpose, this day will be shrouded in a dreamy mist of unreason that obscures all goalposts and destinations. This challenges you to see without your eyes.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). A sure sign of intelligence is being able to look things from multiple angles. It follows that a tolerance for different views, customs, appearances, tastes, etc., is typically a function of higher intellect, and one you'll gravitate toward at that.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You're generous in most regards; you're only greedy for the best things in life: pure love, pristine beauty and naked truth. Hoard these rarities when you find them, as you don't know when you'll come across them again.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Achieving Earth's escape velocity takes tremendous energy. But if you go 7 miles per second, you'll soon be out of gravity's influence. Or you can escape with your mind; it's easy, fun, free and necessary for sanity.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). To be stuck in one way of thinking is to be stuck in one way of living. Your efforts to open your mind on certain matters, while still maintaining the core of who you are, will also open opportunities.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). No matter how you try to capture what you've learned today you won't be able to pin it down. It's application is too broad, it's meaning too meandering across a spectrum of potentials. It's poetry;

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Love changes, as you've noticed. You might think of love as an action, a story, a mood, a time or even an ingredient. All these ways of thinking about it will work their way into how you attract and enact love.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (Nov. 16). Give a little, and suddenly you have a fan club. Popularity feels exciting, but it's also tricky. It's your year for finding effective ways to manage this big life of yours. Highlights of the next 12 months include a meaningful new friendship, the attainment of a symbol that holds great significance and a happy reunion. Your lucky numbers are: 7, 4, 44, 41 and 16.