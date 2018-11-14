Horoscopes: WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 14, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You remember difficult times, who helped you out of them and who put you in them. Where it gets really complicated is when both categories point to the same person. You're still figuring out how to place your trust.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Science has proven via brain scans that it actually gives people pleasure to be nice. So let someone be nice to you without feeling guilty or immediately repaying the favor. Let the pleasure sink in.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You've changed. It was that book you read, that friend you hung out with, that food you started eating regularly. Keep choosing excellent influences.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). The information you receive will have many levels. Seek clarity. A good teacher won't mind when you ask for specifics.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The project is getting costly and taking a lot longer than you thought it would. You're starting to wonder if it's worth what you're putting in. Don't worry. A hefty return will come once you clear the path.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You're better at compartmentalizing than most, and this has allowed you to keep going and reap the benefits of perseverance. Now it's time to get back into some of those "compartments" and remember what you stowed there.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Don't get overly concerned about how you're coming off around people who already know you. It's how you make them feel about themselves that matters. Your image plays a minor and indirect role.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). All that you've done has been for particular reasons. They were the best decisions you could make given what you had to work with. Commit to learning more and trust yourself.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). To be truly effective in carrying the mantle of leadership, you have to model the program you represent. Walk it, talk it, live it. People will follow you because of who you are.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Those who badly fear mistakes will only take the safest actions, bringing as little of themselves as possible to the task. A tolerance for mistakes will bring the best outcome.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). What if the power of a person were measured in joy? What would you do to get happier and simultaneously more influential over your world? Whatever it is, put it at the top of your list.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You would think that if each person took 50 percent responsibility for an outcome, then the task would be covered. But it won't work that way. Each person has to take 100 percent of the responsibility.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (Nov. 14). Relationships improve across the board. It's not that they were ailing, but they become more helpful, communicative, comfortable and fun. This touches every part of your life. Other highlights in the months to come include home improvements, an once-in-a-lifetime encounter and a free pass when you need it. Libra and Capricorn adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 1, 30, 12, 47 and 9.