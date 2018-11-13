Horoscopes: TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 13, 2018, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). If you have the privilege of knowing someone very young, the under 8 set will be especially wise and wonderful teachers today. (Though their methods are unorthodox to say the least.)

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Spend more time with people who live the way you want to live. This isn't always possible in your immediate environment, but you can make it happen.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Friction is the enemy of connection. Movement doesn't help either. To glue two pieces together, you have to hold them still in one place long enough for the bond to set. People are like this, too.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). For one as sensitive as you, it's hard to imagine how some people have zero empathy. Whether you want to, you vividly sense the feelings of others.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You may decide to use different words to be better understood. The wise use their education of language to communicate well, while the foolish use their literary education to alienate and impress.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Read the room. If this isn't a good audience for you, find a different one. It's harder to feel good about what you have to offer when you're around people who don't know enough to give it value.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The main difference between the gambling that's called business, and the business that's called gambling is the odds. Today, all the business you do will come with some degree of risk.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). There are questions you thought you answered years ago that have somehow re-seeded themselves and sprouted into a hardier variety. You can't come to terms with this in a day, but start digging and you'll root it out.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Whether your opinion is in line with the majority or the minority doesn't really matter. What matters is that it feels right to you and that you're not too worried about who else agrees.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). No one can tell a wildflower where to grow. It can pop right through pavement if it wants. Something in you is similarly unstoppable.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You've seen too much of life to have a strictly sunny outlook. You know the shadow is there, and you're not afraid to peer into the dark. But you don't let the darkness seduce you either.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). This thing pitting you against you has to last a lifetime. As with any long-term relationship, sometimes it will be a real slog. Drop the adversarial stance and commit to being a better more forgiving friend to yourself.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (Nov. 13). This big project to which you've devoted yourself will never be finished; it has a life of its own now. But it will pay out big dividends time and again this year, and this allows you to help your loved ones and create a lot of fun, too. Also of note: a certificate you earn, romance in hot summer nights and a family addition. Capricorn and Gemini adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 34, 7, 18, 3 and 45.