Horoscopes: MONDAY, NOVEMBER 12, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Somewhere along this timeline, you're going to decide to stop forcing yourself to do other people's version of fun and stick to the your own version.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). When hearts break, they don't heal all at once. In Shakespeare's "Othello," Iago says, "How poor are they that have not patience! What wound did ever heal but by degrees?"

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Your life flows best when you recognize what you need and give yourself those essentials plus a pinch more for luck. But no more than a pinch.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Setting yourself up to succeed will involve recognizing what and how much you can do and seeking help for the tasks that are likely to go beyond those limits.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You'll step into a teaching position today. The education will go beyond you when you choose your pupils well. Who is likely to pay it forward? Who with ties to the group needs the information most?

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The one you think of as a hero didn't aim for the role but landed there by accident. You, too, will rise to the occasion.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Physical, mental and emotional self-care is rooted in many practices that unfortunately don't seem like fun at the outset but are nurturing of your best self.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). When the situation calls for small talk, there's no getting out of it, so you might as well use it for the opportunity it is. All conversation is a kind of personal brochure that shows people who you are and what you can do for them.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Part of doing the right thing is doing it at the right time. Arguably, part of what makes it the right thing is that it's right in a certain moment. If you took the action too far out of context, it would no longer hold such virtue.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Ever heard of "compassion fatigue"? It's the sort of burnout that comes to those who care for and help everyone but themselves, to the extent that they become undernourished at all levels. Don't let it happen. Be the priority today.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). If you are to devote yourself entirely to your challenge, you'll need to put on blinders of a sort, to keep yourself from looking back or sideways. There is only one goal, and it is ahead.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Even in the closest of families, things get tricky around money. It's best avoided today. This Greek proverb will steer you well: "Eat and drink with your relatives; do business with strangers."

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (Nov. 12). Welcome to your year of exceptional timing. In love, games and social fun, your impulse will auspiciously align with opportunity. More highlights this solar return: You'll accomplish something you didn't think you could. An event will go down in your personal history. And there will be a windfall to help you meet a goal. Pisces and Virgo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 40, 21, 10 and 30.