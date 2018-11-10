Horoscopes: SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 11, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Understand more, fear less. It's not really a goal; it's just the natural result when you lead with your curious mind and follow up with your courteous ways.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The good thing about envy is that it gives people a window into their potential that they may not have seen before. We tend to be envious of the things that we have in us to accomplish.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You'll run into another one of love's paradoxes: You want someone to put your happiness first, but this can happen only when you put another's first.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Sometimes it feels like you against the world when it's really only you against a few things that didn't go immediately right. Take a breath and try again.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Your style isn't just how you dress or what you own; it's much deeper than that. It's a mood, a tone. Your outside is changing to reflect the new style in you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Beauty exists in the mind. It's only an idea, but it's a contagious one. You'll see beauty and enhance it with the quality of your attention. Then others who didn't see it before will see it, too.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). It's once again time to get rid of some superfluous things. This is becoming easier for you because the benefits are so rewarding. Eliminate what you don't need; what you do will become clear.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Do research before you take out your wallet. You will either save a bundle or wind up spending about the same but feeling much better about it because you investigated other options.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Sorrow is impermanent, and faith is essential. Think back to the younger you. Wouldn't you rush back and share the message if you could? Your efforts are not in vain; neither are your dreams.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). It's one thing to get attention and another thing to hold it. The same goes for power, love, money and any number of possessions. Attaining tends to be easier than maintaining.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You assume responsibility for the fulfillment of your loved one's needs. Whether this should be the case is another discussion, though you're made stronger by your caring efforts.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). When does self-care become self-indulgence? The difference between what feels good and what is good for you is known by your higher mind. Hint: Self-care counts toward health; self-indulgence subtracts from it.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (Nov. 11). The firsts in life are always the most memorable – for instance, the first kiss or the first time you drive alone. You'll be surprised and delighted by what sort of firsts come up this year. Other highlights include an award given by your peers, a meaningful dance or artful expression, and a far-flung gathering. Leo and Pisces adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 17, 9, 22, 29 and 15.